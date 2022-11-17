✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK is set for “atrocious” levels of rainfall, with motorists being warned to avoid the roads after cars were left submerged in flood water overnight.

The Met Office has issued three yellow rain warnings across large parts of the UK for Thursday, with up to 40mm of rain expected to fall in the South East, while the Scottish highlands could see a flurry of snow as temperatures continue to drop.

The Environment Agency has issued 27 flood warnings and 104 flood alerts mostly across the south coast of England and urged motorists not to drive through flood water, warning that “just 30cm is enough to move a car”.

Some 20 cars were stuck in floods in West Sussex after the A27 was closed in both directions between Emsworth and Chichester because of the heavy rain overnight, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The M23 in Sussex has also been closed and rail services have been disrupted by flooding caused by heavy rain.