UK weather – latest: Flood waters submerge cars as Britain braces for ‘atrocious’ rain
Met Office issues three yellow warnings
The UK is set for “atrocious” levels of rainfall, with motorists being warned to avoid the roads after cars were left submerged in flood water overnight.
The Met Office has issued three yellow rain warnings across large parts of the UK for Thursday, with up to 40mm of rain expected to fall in the South East, while the Scottish highlands could see a flurry of snow as temperatures continue to drop.
The Environment Agency has issued 27 flood warnings and 104 flood alerts mostly across the south coast of England and urged motorists not to drive through flood water, warning that “just 30cm is enough to move a car”.
Some 20 cars were stuck in floods in West Sussex after the A27 was closed in both directions between Emsworth and Chichester because of the heavy rain overnight, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.
The M23 in Sussex has also been closed and rail services have been disrupted by flooding caused by heavy rain.
Stormy weather knocks down tree, blocking highway
Winchester Police reported the highway on Gravel Hill, Swanmore on Wednesday evening was blocked by a “large, triple trunk” tree that had fallen following heavy rains and strong winds.
The road was later cleared and reopened.
The Environment Agency has issued 25 flood warnings and 99 flood alerts across England, according to their latest update.
Flood warnings mean flooding is expected whereas flood alerts is where flooding is possible.
Watch: Nearly 20 cars stuck in flood water on the A27
Severe flooding o the A27 left up to 20 cars stuck in flood water as the road was closed in both directions between Emsworth and Chichester following heavy rain, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
Met Office issues three yellow weather warnings
The Met Office has issued three yellow weather warnings across Scotland, northern England and northern Ireland.
Snow to hit UK as 'atrocious' rainfall leaves cars submerged in flood water
The UK is set for “atrocious” levels of rainfall, with motorists being warned to avoid the roads after cars were left submerged in flood water overnight.
A yellow rain warning covers a large area of the UK for the whole of Thursday, from 12am until 11.59pm, with forecasters warning there is a small chance of homes and businesses flooding, communities being temporarily cut off by flooded roads and disruptions to transport.
“The warning areas are where we are most concerned about the risk of flooding but it doesn’t mean that the areas outside them are not going to see some pretty atrocious conditions,” Met Office spokesperson Craig Snell said.



Welcome to our liveblog where will keep you updated with the latest on the weather.
