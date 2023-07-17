Met Office gives update on whether UK will hit 40C as Europe swelters under heatwave

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The chances of the UK getting hot weather have been revealed in the latest forecast update by the Met Office.

After days of unsettled July weather, the chances of increasing temperatures are increasingly plummeting in the UK after days of unsettled July weather.

The forecaster said there is “no forecast signal” now for temperatures to reach as high as 40C although a long-range forecast shows some heat returning in August.

“There is no forecast signal for temperatures to reach last year’s threshold this year,” Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said.

“The chance of reaching 40C is around one per cent, so it is unlikely in any given year, but of course, it remains feasible.”

The Met Office update comes as Europe swelters under extreme heat, with temperatures in the mid to late 40s in parts, triggering wildfires and health alerts.

This July was expected to be hotter than usual in the UK amid worrying conditions globally as extreme heat driven by the climate crisis and the El Nino phenomenon gripped several countries in the northern hemisphere.

The UK earlier witnessed its hottest June on record, the Met Office said, as a result of “the background warming of the Earth’s atmosphere due to human-induced climate change”.

From the beginning of July, however, unsettled conditions had taken over the UK, bringing rains, gusts and thunderstorms and keeping the mercury down, in complete contrast to Europe.

The Met Office said an Atlantic low-pressure system is bringing “unseasonably” strong winds, and heavy rain or showers to many places across the UK over the coming days, which will keep the temperatures down.

“This is an unusual time of year for such strong winds and, with many people on holiday or planning outdoor activities, they are likely to cause some disruption,” said Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page.

“In addition, heavy rain and thunderstorms could lead to standing water and spray on roads and consequently difficult driving conditions. Winds are expected to ease through the evening,” he said.

“Temperatures are expected to stay near average or rather cool over the coming days especially in the rain and wind.”