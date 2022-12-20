Flood warnings issued as soaring temperatures bring end to cold snap

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Flood warnings have been issued across swathes of the country after soaring temperatures brought an end to the UK’s cold snap.

The Environment Agency has issued 21 warnings in total, with residents in the affected areas warned to expect flooding.

Some 68 less serious flood “alerts” have also been issued, where residents have been warned flooding is possible.

Highs of 15.9C were recorded on Monday after days of subzero conditions across the UK, which brought snow and treacherous driving conditions in some parts.

Flood alerts and warnings in place (Environment Agency)

Yellow rain warnings were in place until 6am on Tuesday morning, covering southern England and South Wales.

The Met Office warned that flooding could hit homes and businesses and cause disruption to road travel. Rail and bus journeys may also be affected, it added.

Tuesday evening was expected to be mostly dry with clear spells however there will be areas of cloud across Scotland and outbreaks of rain and showers which may be wintry.

Most places will be dry overnight although variable amounts of cloud cover will build bringing a chance of rain or showers by dawn which may be heavy.

21 floods warning in place (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Most areas will be dull with large areas of cloud cover around and outbreaks of rain and showers which will be most frequent across Wales, Scotland and central England.

Rain will spread across much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland during the evening and will be locally heavy and persistent.

Temperatures are expected to remain closer to the average for this time of year, with London seeing highs of 10C on Tuesday and 7C for Glasgow.

People living in Alfriston, the rivers Blackwater, Avon Dene are among those affected by the flood warnings in place on Tuesday.

Met Office outlook:

Today

Rain clearing from southeast, and any fog patches clearing from central areas by late morning. Then dry with sunny spells, although a few showers in the west, heavier and prolonged in the far northwest along with strong and gusty winds.

Tonight

Clear spells in east allowing a patchy frost and perhaps a few fog patches. Windy elsewhere with showers in the northwest, heavy at times, spreading to other western parts later.

Wednesday

Band of rain clearing southeast during the morning with any mist and fog patches clearing elsewhere. Many areas dry with some sunshine. Windy with further showers across northwest UK