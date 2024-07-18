Support truly

The much-welcomed spell of warm weather is set to come to an abrupt end in the coming days, as the Met Office warns of incoming thunderstorms.

Much of the country has enjoyed the soaring temperatures this week after a largely chilly and drizzly summer so far.

However, Britons will have to soak up the sun while they still can, as it seems the warm weather will not see it through to the end of the week.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “The short-lived hot spell will come to an end this weekend, as cooler air and a risk of thunderstorms sweeps across the UK by Sunday.”

The forecasters said Britons will begin to see a thundery breakdown from Friday night into Saturday as a weather front makes its way eastwards, starting on the western side of the UK.

Timings remain uncertain, but the further west you are, the more likely you are to see cooler weather earlier in the day on Saturday.

Areas in the east could still see temperatures of up to 30C on Saturday if the weather front stays at bay long enough.

However, many could see some very heavy bursts of rain as the day progresses, with the potential for thunderstorms in eastern England on Saturday afternoon into evening.

Some heavy rainfall will also be seen across the northwestern half of the UK on Saturday night into early Sunday.

The disappointing forecast comes as much of the country enjoys what appeared to be the much-anticipated arrival of summer weather.

Areas of the southeast were expected to reach 28C on Thursday while the Greater London area could potentially see temperatures of 31C on Friday.

Quite widely temperatures will be in the high 20Cs across many central and southern areas of England as well, with a “tropical night”, where temperatures do not fall below 20C overnight, is possible on Friday night.

Full five-day forecast from the Met Office:

Thursday:

Rain easing across Scotland and Northern Ireland this evening. Dry elsewhere, with sunshine ahead of dusk. A warm and rather muggy night to come. Dry with clear spells for most, some low cloud and drizzle in the north and west.

Friday:

Cloudy in the northwest, but sunny spells gradually developing, with temperatures near average. Elsewhere, sunny spells and very warm or hot in the sunshine with light winds. Staying warm overnight.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

An increasing risk of rain or heavy showers on Saturday, remaining very warm. Drier, brighter and fresher on Sunday. Blustery with rain or showers on Monday, and feeling cooler.