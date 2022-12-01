For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for fog that could lead to travel disruption on Thursday morning.

The yellow advisory notice came into effect at 4am today, and covers sections of England and south Wales.

Fog can cause difficult driving conditions and slower journey times with delays to bus and train services are possible, the Met says.

The Met Office warning in place this morning (Met Office)

Thursday’s forecast also includes outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving eastwards across Northern Ireland, Scotland and the far north of England.

It will be mostly dry elsewhere with some sunny spells, but some patches of fog and low cloud may persist, making it feel cold.

The weather warning covers much of central England, spanning from Cambridge to Worcester and Gloucester on the other side of the country.

It also covers part of London.

The weather warning also dips into Wales to cover Cardiff, as well as South West England including parts of Devon.

The Met Office has issued the fog warning until 11am on Thursday.

More follows....