UK weather latest updates: Storm Agnes forecast to bring heavy rain and winds up to 80mph
Met Office issue a danger to life warning for Wednesday and Thursday as the UK braces for up to 80mph winds
Strong winds and heavy rain are set to batter the UK as Agnes, the first named storm of the season, sweeps across the country this week.
The Met Office has issued a danger to life warning for Wednesday and Thursday, covering large swathes of the country. Gale force winds could result in travel disruption, damage to buildings and even power cuts, the forecaster has warned.
Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “While the precise track and depth of Storm Agnes is still being determined, there’s a high likelihood of wind gusts around 50 to 60mph for some inland areas. Exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 65-75mph with a small chance of a few places seeing around 80mph.”
He added that around 60mm of rain would be possible in a few areas of high ground in Scotland.
Storm Agnes follows a week of heavy downpours in parts of the UK. Britain was hit by the remnants of two hurricanes, Lee and Nigel, dumping large amounts of rain that led to flooding in London and other parts of the country.
Dry weather forecast after Storm Agnes
After Storm Agnes brings two days of heavy rain showers and strong winds beginning tomorrow, the Met Office forecasts the weather will turn mostly dry on Friday and remain so on Saturday.
While there are no signs that a hot spell is on the cards, the forecaster says showers will begin to ease from Thursday afternoon giving way to pleasant conditions.
Afterwards, a changeable pattern is expected through this period, with "a fairly settled start [to October] across most parts of the UK, excluding northern areas, where showers are likely to continue, especially in the northwest."
23C temperature recorded on Monday
The Met Office says Monday remained a warm day for most in the UK with temperatures around 3-5°C above the late-September average.
While the north saw temperatures in the teens, the south basked in sunshine for most parts with temperatures ranging from 20-23C.
From Tuesday onwards, as wind and rain arrives with Storm Agnes, the temperatures are set to plummet but may stay close to the average for most parts.
:fallen_leaf: What a warm day it's been for early autumn!— Met Office (@metoffice) September 25, 2023
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Temperatures have been some 3-5°C above the late-September average
:thermometer: Not quite as warm through the rest of the week due to the wind and rain, but temperatures will stay above average pic.twitter.com/vbnguaKBy7
UK weather forecast for today
The Met Office is predicting showers and longer spells of rain today ahead of Storm Agnes' arrival.
While the worst weather is expected to begin from Wednesday when there is a yellow warning in place, today can be wet and windy for many, especially in the north.
However, the south could see skies clearing for a mostly dry day during the afternoon with light winds.
Will you need your umbrella on Tuesday? Find out with a look at the #4cast pic.twitter.com/LCU9LdFDPj— Met Office (@metoffice) September 25, 2023
Storm Agnes expected to diminish on Thursday, says Met office
Storm Agnes’s influence on UK weather is expected to diminish later on Thursday as it weakens and moves further north, the Met Office said.
Rain will then move into southern areas late on Thursday and into Friday, with some heavy bursts possible for some areas of England and Wales.
But as we head into the weekend, a ridge of high pressure from the south is expected to bring a period of more settled weather, though some showers could continue in northern and western areas for a time.
Which regions will Storm Agnes affect?
The storm will affect western regions of the UK and Ireland on Wednesday, with the most powerful winds expected on the Irish Sea coasts.Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and northern England will also see heavy rainfall, with the possibility of up to 60mm in high-altitude areas of Scotland.
“As well as some very strong winds for many, Storm Agnes will also bring some heavy rain, with the highest totals more likely in Scotland, northern England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Around 60mm of rain is possible in a few places over high ground in Scotland.”
A yellow warning for wind has been issued for a large area of the UK, with a rain warning also issued for parts of Scotland.
Met Office yellow weather warnings map
Highs of 24C forecast after Storm Agnes
An Indian Summer with highs of 24C is set to hit the UK after Storm Agnes.
Warm temperatures are set to hit parts of the UK on Saturday until the following Tuesday, according to experts.
British Weather Services’ senior meteorological consultant Jim Dale told the Mirror: “A taste of an Indian summer is currently on the cards in the aftermath of the ‘offspring’ of the ex-hurricane Nigel [Storm Agnes], and will last from Saturday to the following Tuesday. It’ll mainly cover South-East England, with 23 or 24C possible at the upper limits.
“Prior to that warmth, the Atlantic storm is forming and will move in from the Southwest, crossing northern parts of the UK on Wednesday. I first saw this potential development last week, and warned it may turn into a potent force.
“Expect 60 to 70mph gusts in the North-West, and 40 to 50mph gusts elsewhere. There will be sizeable rain too, mainly in the same areas as the highest winds, with more than 25mm expected in places. As ever we watch and wait!”
The 13 UK regions expected to be hit by Storm Agnes
The Met Office has given 13 UK regions an official weather warning as Storm Anges approaches on Wednesday.
The 13 regions are listed below:
Central, Tayside & Fife
East Midlands
Grampian
Highlands & Eilean Siar
North East England
North West England
Northern Ireland
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
South West England
Strathclyde
Wales
West Midlands
Yorkshire & Humber
