Met Office issues severe weather warning as New Year’s revellers face galeforce winds

Partygoers keen to ring in the New Year look to be facing erratic weather conditions across the country, with severe winds and rain due to lash down on the UK.

This comes after a windy night across much of southern England and parts of Wales, with a tornado warning in place until 6am on Sunday as the bad weather continues in the wake of Storm Gerritt.

While temperatures are expected to be nearer to normal on New Year’s Eve, the Met Office has warned there will be plenty of showers around with overnight rain still clearing in eastern areas.

In London and the south, winds are expected to strengthen with the strongest winds along the coasts.

The yellow weather warning spans from south-west Wales to Cornwall and Devon, with forecasters warning of severe gales and heavy showers that may lead to disruption to transport services.

Other potential effects could include power loss, delays to ferry and rail services and coastal communities being affected by large waves.

This comes after an alert was issued yesterday by the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation for a large region of the UK, with warnings of lightning, hail and winds between 60mph and 70mph.

The private research group warned of a risk of isolated tornados in Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia, southern England and the Channel Islands, which was due to last until 6am on New Year’s Eve.

