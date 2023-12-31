Eurostar resumes operations amid delays and unsettled weather - live

✕ Close File: Snow blankets Scottish towns as Met Office issues two weather warnings

Eurostar has resumed operations after thousands of holidaymakers were left stranded in St Pancras due to cancellations caused by flooding in the Thames tunnel.

The central London terminal was filled with people in tears who have lost out on Disneyland trips and devastated holidaymakers said their New Year plans have been “ruined” by the cancellations.

But on Saturday night, the train operator announced that all services to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam would resume on Sunday after the flooding was brought under control - although there could be delays due to speed restrictions, staff shortages and bad weather.

In a statement, Eurostar said: “Flooding in the Thames tunnels has been brought under control by Network Rail High Speed meaning at least one tunnel can now be used and a full service can operate.”

The company added: “This unprecedented event has caused major disruption to customers today.”

All of Saturday’s Eurostar trains between London St Pancras International and Continental Europe were cancelled due to flooding on the High Speed 1 line near Ebbsfleet International.

Also impacted today was Southeastern Railway which said none of its services would run between Ebbsfleet and London St Pancras International.