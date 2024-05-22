UK weather - live: Met Office issues danger to life amber warning for heavy rain and flooding
Three weather warnings in place on Wednesday and Thursday
The Met Office issued “danger to life” warnings as thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding are set to hit the UK.
An amber warning for rain is in place for parts of north Wales and north-west England for 24 hours from noon on Wednesday.
Yellow rain warnings are also in place for much of Scotland, the north of England, the Midlands and mid-Wales, while a yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for large swathes of the south coast from 8am to 7pm on Wednesday.
Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “Some areas are really going to see a lot of heavy, persistent rain through a big chunk of Wednesday. It is going to be a pretty wet picture as we go through the rest of the week for many places.
“There is some uncertainty as to exactly where we are going to see the heaviest rain and where is most likely to be impacted.”
Many places could see 30-40 mm of rain, while a few areas may receive 60-80 mm, the Met Office said. There is also a small chance that a few upland areas could see much higher totals, in the order of 150 mm.
Up to 30-40mm to fall within thee hours in south of England
In addition to the thunderstorm warning, which also includes scattered showers and the threat of spray on the roads and sudden flooding, the south of England could see heavy, thundery showers which could bring 30-40mm within three hours.
A Met Office spokeswoman said: “The precise track of the low pressure which would determine where the rainfall comes is still uncertain and is something we are keeping an eye on.
“We would encourage people to keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days to see how that evolves.”
‘Heavy, persistent rain’ to fall on Wednesday
Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “Some areas are really going to see a lot of heavy, persistent rain through a big chunk of Wednesday. It is going to be a pretty wet picture as we go through the rest of the week for many places.
“There is some uncertainty as to exactly where we are going to see the heaviest rain and where is most likely to be impacted.”
The forecast says heavy and, in places, prolonged rainfall is expected from an area of low pressure arriving from the east, which has brought downpours to parts of central Europe.
Many places could see 30-40mm of rain, while a few areas may receive 60-80mm as heavy rain moves northwards throughout Wednesday. The Met Office said there is a small chance a few upland areas could see up to 150mm.
Met Office issues danger to life amber warning for heavy rain and flooding
Heavy rain could bring flooding and travel disruption across much of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday with an amber warning issued for part of the country.
The Met Office has issued the amber warning for parts of north Wales and north west England, including Liverpool and Manchester, for 24 hours from noon on Wednesday.
The warning for the region says flooding and disruption are likely, with rain becoming heavy and persistent.
A yellow warning for rain is in place for the north of England, the Midlands and north and mid Wales until 6am on Thursday, with the southern edges of the affected area extended to run roughly from around Norwich to Bath.
Another yellow rain warning comes into place at noon on Wednesday for Scotland, covering the south and east of the country, which runs until 6pm on Thursday.
A further yellow warning for thunderstorms has been added for much of the south coast of England from 8am to 7pm on Wednesday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies