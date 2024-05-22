( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

The Met Office issued “danger to life” warnings as thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding are set to hit the UK.

An amber warning for rain is in place for parts of north Wales and north-west England for 24 hours from noon on Wednesday.

Yellow rain warnings are also in place for much of Scotland, the north of England, the Midlands and mid-Wales, while a yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for large swathes of the south coast from 8am to 7pm on Wednesday.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “Some areas are really going to see a lot of heavy, persistent rain through a big chunk of Wednesday. It is going to be a pretty wet picture as we go through the rest of the week for many places.

“There is some uncertainty as to exactly where we are going to see the heaviest rain and where is most likely to be impacted.”

Many places could see 30-40 mm of rain, while a few areas may receive 60-80 mm, the Met Office said. There is also a small chance that a few upland areas could see much higher totals, in the order of 150 mm.