Parts of the UK are under yellow weather warnings as “unseasonal” heavy gusts of winds are expected to bring disruptive weather over the weekend after days of heavy showers.

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings.

The first is for heavy winds bringing “potential disruption” to South Wales and southwest England, which starts on Friday morning and will last till evening 7pm. The second warning covers the eastern parts of England which is set to have an “unseasonably windy day” throughout Saturday.

“Two yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for wind have been issued highlighting the potential for impacts such as travel disruption to South Wales and southwest England on Friday and the south and east of England on Saturday,” the forecaster said on Thursday.

The heavy gusts of wind, expected to reach over 50mph in some parts, can impact public transport, damage trees and make driving conditions difficult, the warning stated.

The wind warning comes as the UK has been battered by heavy rains and continuing unsettled conditions that have kept temperatures slightly cooler due to a high-pressure system located further south, even as Europe suffers through sweltering heatwaves.

The heavy gusts of wind in South Wales and southwest England are expected to begin from Friday morning while some parts are expected to also see more showers as heavy rain sweeps northeastwards through the morning.

“Strong winds will develop across the South West early on Friday, pushing further north across parts of Wales through the day,” said Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen.

“Gusts of 35 to 45mph are likely quite widely for a time, with gusts over 50mph affecting some coasts and hills, mainly across Cornwall and west Wales.”

The temperatures are expected to remain on the cooler side, continuing with the recent trend of wet and windy conditions throughout the country, the forecaster said, adding that the windy weather is “unusual” for this time of the year.

“This is an unusual time of year for such strong winds and, with many people on holiday or planning outdoor activities, they are likely to cause some disruption,” Mr Gunderson said.

“In addition, heavy rain could lead to standing water and spray on roads and consequently difficult driving conditions. Winds are expected to ease through the evening.”

The weekend forecast said conditions could remain unsettled, with strong winds and heavy rain in places.

On Saturday morning, the rain will start clearing in northern Scotland, showed the forecast, with sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere.

However, there’s still no respite from the showers, which can get heavy at times with thunder possible, most frequently in the west.

Overall, the weekend is expected to be windy and cool with the Met Office long-range forecast showing continued unsettled conditions next week.

The UK has been lashed by heavy rain since last weekend, with rain prompting yellow weather warnings and causing flash floods in several parts.

Cars were seen stranded on waterlogged roads. Many motorists had to abandon their cars in water-filled roads, while some others were rescued due to deep water in parts of the country.

Water flooded the floor of the Parliament’s Portcullis House on Tuesday after its glass roof broke, filling water on the floor of the building’s atrium.

Meanwhile, Europe is in the grips of a sweltering heatwave that is expected to break records for the hottest temperatures on the continent amid record-shattering heat across the world.