Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Longer Read

Do the Greek Spartans hold the key to why Europe’s young men are falling for the far right?

From Greece’s far-right ascension to France’s National Rally, Georgios Samaras follows the march of the far right across Europe – and its growing sinister appeal to young voters

Friday 14 June 2024 06:00
Comments
Nearly 40 per cent of young voters aged 18-24 in France cast their ballots for the far right in the recent EU election
Nearly 40 per cent of young voters aged 18-24 in France cast their ballots for the far right in the recent EU election (EPA)

On 9 June, Jordan Bardella, leader of France’s far-right National Rally, addressed an enthusiastic and jubilant audience with remarkable composure and confidence. A sea of young faces stood cheering, waving flags and soaking in his every word. At 28, Bardella, a Frenchman of Italian descent (his maternal family immigrated to France in the 1960s), gave an impassioned speech underscoring the party’s commitment to closed borders. In the wake of the European Union election result which saw his party secure over 31.4 per cent of the vote and 30 seats in the European Parliament, their success, he said, heralded “a new hope” for France.

It was enough to jolt Emmanuel Macron into swift action. Despite having three years left of his presidential term he called a shock snap election. His was a different hope. A hope, he said, that “when the time comes, men and women of goodwill who will say no to extremes will come together”.

Time will tell whether this is a clever tactical move or a reckless political gamble, but what is certain is Bardella’s leadership seems to have played no insignificant part in propelling his party’s ascent. In the space of a few days, he has become the poster child of how the far right has captured the hearts and minds of a new generation. There is a new mood building across Europe and the young are driving it.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in