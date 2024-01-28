For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Protesters have hurled soup at a painting of the Mona Lisa in Paris, one of the word’s most famous artworks, according to French media.

In a video shared by news agency CL Press, a woman can be seen throwing liquid from a tin on to the artwork.

She then crosses a boundary between the painting and public alongside another women. Both protesters are wearing a T-shirt that says Riposte Alimentaire, which translates as food response, across the front.

The protesters demanded “healthy and sustainable food" (AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

Staff are then seen rushing in to cover up the mess, by propping up black protective panels.

The image, which is more than 500 years old and painted by Leonardo da Vinci, sits behind protected glass in the Louvre in France’s capital.

In the footage, the pair are demanding the right to “healthy and sustainable food” saying “our agricultural system is sick”.

The action comes after days of protests by farmers over rising fuel costs and changing regulations. Cabbages, tomatoes and other food was seen strewn across the highway as their protest entered its second week.

In 2022, a cake was thrown at the image in a demonstration against climate change.

This story is being updated