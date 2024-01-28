Moment protesters throw soup at Mona Lisa in Paris

Activists threw soup over the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre in Paris on Sunday 28 January, in a protest over the country’s agricultural system.

The two women throw soup at the painting after crossing a security boundary, eliciting shocked gasps and reactions from bystanders.

The women each wear a white T-shirt saying “Riposte Alimentaire” which translates to “food response.”

Riposte Alimentaire are a group part of the French activist movement 'Dernière Renovation.’

“What’s the most important thing? Art, or right to healthy and sustainable food?” the women shouted.

“Our farming system is sick, our farmers are dying at work,” they added.

The incident comes as protests from French farmers intensify against low wages, rising costs and regulations.