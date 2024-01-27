French farmers set supermarket alight as protests intensify

Protests from farmers in France continue to intensify after a group set fire to the entrance of a supermarket in Narbonne on Saturday, 26 January.

Footage shows a large congregation of angered farmers and tractors outside a Carrefour supermarket in southern France, and the camera pans to show a fire outside the entrance to the store.

Farmers are calling for the government to ease environmental regulations and taxes and ensure better prices for produce.

Nationwide protests of the government’s agricultural policies continue, with many farmers struggling financially amid threats to their livelihoods from food retailers, who are exerting pressure on prices.