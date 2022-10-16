✕ Close A night of Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine leaves houses and flats destroyed

Tesla chief Elon Musk has recommitted to providing Starlink satellite internet service to war-torn Ukraine days after complaining that it was too expensive for his company.

“The h*** with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free,” the multibillionaire tweeted yesterday.

SpaceX had reportedly written to the US Pentagon last month asking the US military to cover its satellite internet costs in Ukraine, estimating it would come to about $400m for the next year.

This comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin said the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force in Ukraine.

Mr Putin said he would even be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity” and warned that a direct clash with Nato troops could lead to a “global catastrophe.”

The Russian president added he did not have any regrets in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, insisting that Russia was doing the right thing