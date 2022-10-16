Jump to content

Liveupdated1665895162

Ukraine news – live: Elon Musk to continue funding Ukraine’s Starlink satellite internet

SpaceX has reportedly written to US Pentagon asking the US military to cover its satellite internet costs in Ukraine

Vishwam Sankaran
Sunday 16 October 2022 05:39
Comments
A night of Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine leaves houses and flats destroyed

Tesla chief Elon Musk has recommitted to providing Starlink satellite internet service to war-torn Ukraine days after complaining that it was too expensive for his company.

“The h*** with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free,” the multibillionaire tweeted yesterday.

SpaceX had reportedly written to the US Pentagon last month asking the US military to cover its satellite internet costs in Ukraine, estimating it would come to about $400m for the next year.

This comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin said the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force in Ukraine.

Mr Putin said he would even be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity” and warned that a direct clash with Nato troops could lead to a “global catastrophe.”

The Russian president added he did not have any regrets in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, insisting that Russia was doing the right thing

1665895162

Shooting at Russian military range leaves 11 dead, 15 injured

Two volunteer soldiers at a military range in the Belgorod region of southwestern Russia shot at other Russian forces preparing to fight against Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15, the country’s defence ministry said.

The ministry described the shootings as a “terror attack.”

It said the two volunteers were from an unnamed former Soviet nation and fired on other soldiers during target practice, and were killed by return fire.

“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation, the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit,” RIA, the state-owned domestic news agency said, citing a defence ministry statement.

Volunteer soldiers ‘shoot dead 11 troops at Russian military firing range’

Shootings in Belgorod come amid anger over mobilisation of Russians to beef up Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine war

Vishwam Sankaran16 October 2022 05:39
1665893702

France to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers

French president Emmanuel Macron has reportedly backed a proposal to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

“The president... has approved a training plan that will allow up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers to be welcomed in France,” French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Saturday.

He added that France would also provide Crotale short-range anti-air missiles to Ukraine to intercept low-flying missiles and aircraft.

Ukrainian soldiers will be assigned to French units for several weeks, according to the French newspaper Le Parisien.

Vishwam Sankaran16 October 2022 05:15
1665892013

Elon Musk recommits to providing Ukraine Starlink internet

Tesla chief Elon Musk tweeted that he’d continue to provide Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine after he complained earlier that it was too expensive for his company.

Last month, SpaceX had reportedly written to the US Pentagon saying the company was “not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time.”

Now, taking a U-turn, the multibillionaire tweeted that even though Starlink is “still losing money....we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free.”

Elon Musk recommits SpaceX to providing Ukraine with satellite internet

Billionaire says giving war-torn country 20,000 units has already cost company $80m

Vishwam Sankaran16 October 2022 04:46

