Ukraine news – live: Elon Musk to continue funding Ukraine’s Starlink satellite internet
Tesla chief Elon Musk has recommitted to providing Starlink satellite internet service to war-torn Ukraine days after complaining that it was too expensive for his company.
“The h*** with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free,” the multibillionaire tweeted yesterday.
SpaceX had reportedly written to the US Pentagon last month asking the US military to cover its satellite internet costs in Ukraine, estimating it would come to about $400m for the next year.
This comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin said the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force in Ukraine.
Mr Putin said he would even be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity” and warned that a direct clash with Nato troops could lead to a “global catastrophe.”
The Russian president added he did not have any regrets in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, insisting that Russia was doing the right thing
Shooting at Russian military range leaves 11 dead, 15 injured
Two volunteer soldiers at a military range in the Belgorod region of southwestern Russia shot at other Russian forces preparing to fight against Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15, the country’s defence ministry said.
The ministry described the shootings as a “terror attack.”
It said the two volunteers were from an unnamed former Soviet nation and fired on other soldiers during target practice, and were killed by return fire.
“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation, the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit,” RIA, the state-owned domestic news agency said, citing a defence ministry statement.
France to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers
French president Emmanuel Macron has reportedly backed a proposal to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers.
“The president... has approved a training plan that will allow up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers to be welcomed in France,” French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Saturday.
He added that France would also provide Crotale short-range anti-air missiles to Ukraine to intercept low-flying missiles and aircraft.
Ukrainian soldiers will be assigned to French units for several weeks, according to the French newspaper Le Parisien.
