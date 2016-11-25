13 best personalised gifts for her

Personalised gifts are popping up everywhere, with many retailers selling bespoke items or offering an engraving service at an additional cost. It’s hard to know what the end result will look like though, especially if you’re buying online, as some personalised products can end up looking a little bit tacky.

But fear not, we’ve been on the hunt for the best personalised gifts for the ladies in your life. Whether she’s into fashion, cooking or travel, we’ve found some classic presents that offer that personal touch without compromising on quality. So if you’re looking for stocking fillers or for something bigger to put under the Christmas tree, here are our top choices.

1. Desmond & Dempsey Deia Print Short Luxury Cotton Womens Pyjama Set: From £95, Desmond & Dempsey

Desmond & Dempsey designs luxury pyjamas for both men and women, focusing on shirt-style sets. You can get them personalised with up to five initials sewn smartly onto an area of your choosing (cuff or shirt pocket are the spots suggested). Beware though, the price increases the more initials you get – £30 extra for two and up to £55 extra for five initials. But the new owner will be pleased with the results. We picked out this printed shorts set for its pretty pink leaf detail and simple white background, which isn’t see-through. It’s extremely comfy to wear and is made from 100 per cent cotton, so is soft against the skin. Our set had cream monogramed initials on the shirt pocket, adding a luxurious touch. Coming in sizes XS to XL, standard delivery takes up to seven days.

2. The Letteroom Personalised Striped Accessories Bag: From £29.95, The Letteroom

We think this nautical-themed pouch makes a great make-up bag. It’s big enough to store your essentials but can still fit in your handbag. There are various stripe options available – pick from pink, blue or aqua. Our favourite was the pink option, lined with navy blue fabric. You can personalise with your recipient’s name in gold lettering across the front and select a phrase (“Bits and bobs”, “Lotions and Potions” or “Make Up”) depending on what you think she’ll use it for. Allow three to five days for standard delivery, at an additional £4.95.

3. Aspinal of London Ladies Purse Wallet: From £135, Aspinal of London

Aspinal of London is well known for its luxurious leather goods and this large leather wallet would make a great gift for under the tree. Coming in black, navy, red, light blue, taupe or a croc print-patterned grey, you can add your own touch by getting a message, name, date or initials embossed on the bottom of the purse. Choose from a selection of styles and depending on your decision the price varies. For embossed initials it’s an extra £15, for two lines it’s £35. The high-quality finish is well worth the extra cash though. These wallets tend to age well too, so it will last for years. This design has an open section for coins with a zip pocket cutting across and slots for notes and cards, all secured with a tab and loop fastening.

4. Etched Drinks Blackwoods Vintage Dry Gin: £45, Etched Drinks

Pick your recipient’s tipple of choice – everything from bottles of gin and vodka to champagne and jars of mojito – and design the label yourself. It can be a mixture of your own photographs, words or graphics, or you can pick one of Etched’s templates to work from. If we had to choose, we think this 70cl bottle of Blackwoods gin infused with juniper, coriander and lime is the winner. There’s a soft drink option available for those who’d prefer a non-alcoholic beverage. Expect to wait five days for delivery, or there’s an express three day service for an extra cost.

5. Tiffany & Co. Double Heart Tag Pendant: From £115, Tiffany & Co

No girl would refuse a Tiffany trinket, so you can’t go wrong with this sterling silver necklace. It’s made up of two heart-shaped tags on a 16-inch chain and for an extra £20 you can engrave one with up to three letters during the checkout process. Allow eight days for delivery and it will arrive in the familiar blue box and white ribbon that’s synonymous with anything Tiffany & Co. For those who love designer labels, this could be a luxury treat hidden at the bottom of their Christmas stocking.

6. Posh Totty Designs Creates Personalised Initial Pu Leather Notebook: £18, Not on the High Street

This British design company personalises a range of small items, including this faux leather notebook. It’s an ideal gift that can be embossed with any initial. Pick from black, grey, teal, green, pink or brown as the base colour and you’ll find 130 off-white lined pages inside. Great for those who have never ending “to do” lists or prefer traditional pen and paper over saving notes in their phone. It takes roughly 10 days for delivery.

7. Emma Bridgewater Personalised Wallflower Small Teapot: From 29.95, Emma Bridgewater

Emma Bridgewater designs are easily recognised but you can also personalise a range of her products with your own message. Our top choice was this flower teapot where you can add 30 letters to the front and 12 letters to the base. Just remember it costs £1 extra per character though. It’s ideal if she’s a tea lover who can’t cope without a cuppa (or 10) to see her through the day. Full, it will give your roughly two cups of tea and it’s dishwasher-proof, making for easy cleaning. Allow two weeks for delivery.

8. Design Letters Arne Jacobsen Drinking Bottle: £15.50, Cissy Wears

A fun and reasonably priced stocking filler, this milk bottle-style water bottle is available to buy with any letter on. Danish design company Design Letters has created this simple, vintage-style container which holds 500ml of liquid to drop in your handbag, take to the gym or to have on your desk at work. It’s a screw top though, so not suitable for runs when you want to quench thirst with ease. If you’re not sure your recipient needs a water bottle, there is a range of other alphabet products available including notebooks, plates, teapots and hooks.

9. Jem and Bea Oversized Tag Grey White: £25, Jem and Bea

For those who love to travel or accessorise their handbag, British brand Jem and Bea has created this minimalist leather luggage label that you can add your own initials to. You can emboss the tag with gold of black lettering, with up to three initials, and pick between three different base colours (orange, green or grey). The result is a stylish stamp you can add to luggage for easy recognition at the airport. We loved this grey colour for its understated elegance. Allow up to 12 working days for this present to be delivered.

10. Twenty Seven Glass Bauble with Chocolate Coins: £11.95, Selfridges

This is an easy (and cheap) way to get a gift with a personal touch. These glass baubles come with your recipient’s name on the side, and are filled with milk chocolate coins, so ideal for any chocolate lovers. You can attach it to a Christmas stocking as a little something extra or wait for it to be discovered on the Christmas tree. It will take five working days to be delivered by standard delivery.

11. I Know the Queen Metallic Leather Clutch: From £60, Selfridges

If she’s into fashion, then gifting her this metallic clutch will definitely impress. I Know the Queen is a luxury English brand which designs a range of fun and vibrant clutches for party girls. Jazz this one up with a range of glitter stickers, ranging from letters to lightning bolts, that each cost an extra £5. It’s big enough to fit in all the essentials and has a zip fastening. The clutch comes in gold, silver, pink and rose gold and delivery takes five days under the standard delivery option.

12. Getting Personal Personalised Set of Four Slate Coasters: £13.99, Getting Personal

These simple slate coasters are the perfect size for a cup of tea while also balancing a few biscuits off the side too. You can get individual names written on each one in light grey or the same name on all four, so you don’t have to limit it to a great gift for her – it could be one for the whole family. You can also preview what your personalised set will look like on the website beforehand. Due to the slate though, they are rather heavy so be careful not to drop them. Despatched within 24 hours of ordering, you shouldn’t have to wait too long to receive them either.

13. The Oak and Rope Company Personalised Chopping Board, Small: £79.50, John Lewis

The Oak and Rope Company uses sustainable materials to create a range of useful household items, including this small chopping board that’s ideal to use as a cheese board or to cut smaller fruit and veg. You can add six letters to the two longest sides by emailing the address given in the “Product information” section. This solid, oak board will make a statement in the kitchen and is a great gift for anyone who loves to cook. Delivery takes three weeks though, so plan well in advance if you’ve got your eye on this one.

The Verdict: Personalised gifts for her

For pure comfort and style, our Best Buy is the Desmond & Dempsey PJs. She’ll love wearing them and the subtly embossed pocket adds a luxurious finish. For something a little cheaper, the Posh Totty notebook is a good choice or the personalised make-up bag.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing