11 best organic moisturisers

As the wellness trend continues to build momentum so does the demand for chemical free, ethically made beauty products. According to the Soil Association, the organic health and beauty industry grew by 21 per cent in 2015. Certified organic moisturisers are a great way to hydrate and care for skin, and the surge in interest in organic beauty means there are now products to suit virtually every type.

The first step in any beauty regime is maintaining a daily routine. Moisturising is a must, regardless of age or skin type. Certified organic moisturisers are often free from animal testing, making them a sometimes expensive but more ethical investment. When choosing organic products, it is important to ensure they are certified organic by a body. Most of the products in this list are approved by EcoCert, which means that at least 95 per cent of the ingredients in each formula are plant based and a minimum of 10 per come from organic farming.

However, brands do have to pay to be certified and must meet stringent requirements. The Soil Association will only certify products that contain 95 per cent organic ingredients. We’ve listed the best certified organic products below for different ages and different skin types.

1. Nourish Argan Skin Renew: £25, Feel Unique

This rich and creamy formula is best suited to more mature skin, leaving it feeling smooth and hydrated. Only a small amount is needed during application, making it better value for money. Active ingredients frankincense and rose of Jericho give this cream an exotic richness without causing irritation, leaving the skin feeling soft and pampered. Our skin felt silky and moisturised throughout the day.

2. Lavera basis Sensitiv Moisturising Cream Q10: £12.99, Holland & Barrett

This is an effective, reasonably priced everyday cream for younger skin to help prevent wrinkles. The hydrating formula is also vegan and is easily massaged into skin without leaving shine. This product is certified organic by BDIH.

3. Green People Age Defy+ 24 Hour Brightening Moisturiser: £36, Green People

This product justifiably sits on the more expensive end of the scale by being multi-purpose. The moisturiser focuses on wrinkle prevention, brightening complexion and lightly exfoliates the skin’s surface, leaving a smooth, polished sheen. It’s best suited to younger skin. The thick, fragrant formula sets quickly and is easily absorbed. It leaves your skin feeling soft until the end of the day when those with dry skin would normally begin experiencing tightness. This product is certified by the Non-Food Certification Co.

4. Lovea Organic SPF50 Daily Face Cream: £17.99, Planet Organic

Use this product sparingly because this cream is very thick - a little goes a long way. The moisturiser takes a short while longer to be fully absorbed into the skin over other creams but the pump prevents too much from coming out at once. The texture ensures even coverage and the high SPF protection makes it a good choice for hot holidays. This product is vegan and certified organic by EcoCert.

5. Kimberly Sayer Ultra Light Organic Facial Moisturiser SPF 30: £26.50, Love Lula

This ultra-light formula provides high skin protection with a light finish that does not clog pores. The zesty fragrance gives skin an instant zing and it slides on smoothly, making it easy to apply during a busy morning or when on the go. It’s a good choice for everyday skin protection and is certified organic by EcoCert.

6. Odylique Timeless Rose Moisturiser: £23, Feel Unique

This cream comes in a bottle with a handy applicator to manage how much to use. Rose leaves the skin feeling regenerated and fresh while calming areas which are prone to redness. It absorbs into skin quickly and is a good moisturiser to use in the morning. It works best on mature skin.

7. S5 Purity Serum: £44, S5 Skincare

This serum leaves skin with a smooth, silky texture. It’s a good moisturiser to have in your handbag, as it comes in a compact bottle which can easily be stowed away and the pipette ensures economical use during application. The hyaluronic acid in the serum also makes the skin feel firm and moisturised. The best results were on mature skin.

8. S5 Balance Fluid: £39, S5 Skincare

The S5 range is designed to tackle skin stress and this is a good everyday anti-ageing cream for oily skin. The thin, non-greasy formula makes it a better product for applying in the morning ahead of make-up, leaving skin soft but with minimal shine. Lightly fragranced, this cream does not irritate sensitive skin. Once absorbed, it leaves a more matte finish for those who struggle to control shine. This product is certified organic by EcoCert.

9. Jane Iredale Pommisst Hydration spray: £22.50, Feel Unique

If your skin just needs a bit of hydration without having to apply a moisturiser, this is the ideal product. This non-greasy spray is applied via a pump which gives a refreshing, cool spray to perk up skin towards the end of the day and produce a dewy glow in the morning before applying make-up. The spray is designed to plump skin cells, plumping skin, and can also be used to set make-up. It’s a great option for those with oily skin and is certified organic by EcoCert.

10. Organic Surge Hydrating Eye Cream: £18.50, Organic Surge

This clear serum has a thin, quick-drying consistency. It’s a thicker moisturiser thanks to the natural jojoba oil in it, making it an excellent eye cream to apply to delicate under eye skin during the evening, reducing puffiness the next morning. This product is certified organic by EcoCert.

11. Dr. Hauschka Regenerating Eye Cream: £50, John Lewis

This luxury cream is a good option for reducing puffiness around they eyes at the end of a long week. The formula glides on and feels soothing on your skin, while producing a plumping effect. The compact bottle makes it good for taking on trips away too. It’s a more expensive option but is better used as a once-weekly skin treat rather than for use as an everyday moisturiser. This means it should last you a while.

Verdict

Nourish moisturiser is a luxurious formula that promises to make tired skin feel pampered at the end of a long day. It’s lightly fragranced and doesn’t irritate your skin; it’s suitable for most skin types and provides a deep moisturising action to replenish tired skin.

