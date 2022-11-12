You author whose books inspired Netflix hit teases new Joe Goldberg novel

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Author Caroline Kepnes has announced a new book in the You series, which inspired the Netflix show starring Penn Badgley as lovelorn killer Joe Goldberg.

In a new Instagram post, Kepnes revealed that the fourth instalment of her bestselling novel franchise will be titled For You and Only You: A Joe Goldberg Novel.

She wrote that the book is scheduled for release on 25 April 2023, adding: “I’m so excited to invite you back into Joe’s head and I hope you love it in there!”

The new novel will follow Joe to Harvard, where he is invited to join a prestigious writing fellowship, according to a synopsis on publisher Random House’s website.

Despite his initial excitement, Joe is disappointed to learn that his peers “all seem to be cut from the same elitist cloth”.

The synopsis continues: “Thankfully, Wonder Parish enters the picture. They have so much in common. No college degrees, no pretensions, no stories from prep school or grad school. Just a love for literature.

“If only Wonder could commit herself to the writing life, they could be those rare literary soulmates who never fall prey to their demons.”

Fans celebrated Kepnes’ announcement, with one writing: “This should be a wild ride.”

“We have been waiting,” another Instagram user wrote, in all-capital letters.

The first three titles in the series include You, Hidden Bodies, and You Love Me.

In March, Netflix announced that production for season four of You was underway via the show’s official Twitter account.

The post’s caption read: “feeling YOU-4-ic. You season four is now in production.”

*Spoilers for season three below*

The update left fans of the show rallying for the return of Joe’s equally murderous love interest Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who died at the end of season three.

Meanwhile, Joe escaped the US to terrorise a new dating pool in Paris, which is where season four will be set.

In September, it was announced that the first half of the forthcoming season will be released on 10 February 2023.

Fans will have to wait a full month for the second part of season four.

Badgley recently made his TikTok debut dressed as the show’s titular character in a video set to Taylor Swift’s new hit “Anti-Hero”.