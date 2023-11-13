Cat Deeley to host her first ITV’s This Morning show with Rylan Clark

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cat Deeley is set to host ITV’s This Morning with Rylan Clark on Monday 13 November after Holly Willoughby’s departure from the show.

In an Instagram post last week, the broadcaster said the week will kick off with the two hosts side by side and viewers were asked to “tune in from 10am on ITV1, ITVX and STV,” to watch the show.

Deeley, 47, will present with Clark every Monday and Tuesday, and then co-present with Craig Doyle on Wednesday.

This Morning also shared a post on X/Twitter, giving fans a little glimpse of what’s to come on the episode.

“Coming up on Monday’s #ThisMorning with @catdeeley and @Rylan…Sir Michael Palin on his latest project. Makeup guru, Bobbi Brown shows her top beauty tips. @NishaKatona is back in the kitchen! Tune in from 10am on ITV1, STV and ITVX,” the post said.

Many fans shared their excitement in the comments, sending Deeley congratulations and support.

One user said: “Congratulations Rylan and Cat,best wishes for your new show,look forward to seeing you both xxxx”

“Wow Cat is back.. Brilliant and with the fantastic Rylan,” another fan added.

Speaking on Clark’s BBC Radio 2 show ‘Rylan On Saturday’ over the weekend, Deeley said: “Can you believe it? They’ve let us loose.

“I mean, who in their right mind… I don’t know who’s in charge, clearly no one.”

Clark, who has previously presented This Morning, joked that he and Deeley could “put that final nail in the coffin” after a turbulent year on the programme.

“I like to think it’s care in the community or something like, they’re just looking after us… like they’re teetering on the brink of like going downhill from here (so they thought) ‘let’s just get them on’,” Deeley added.

Deeley is a TV presenter and first began her career as a co-host for the ITV children’s show SMTV Live. She also hosted the music spin-off show CD:UK from 1998 to 2005 and later presented Fame Academy before hosting American competition show So You Think You Can Dance for more than a decade.

Whether Deeley is set to appear as a This Morning host in the future remains unclear but for now, her temporary stint comes as presenter Josie Gibson is rumoured to be entering the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

Gibson, 38, has been revealed in a possible line-up for the 2023 series, with other names including Britney Spears’ sister Jamie-Lynn, British politician Nigel Farage, and Frankie Dettori.