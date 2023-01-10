Bob Saget’s wife asks Elon Musk to re-verify the late comedian’s account on Twitter

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo has asked Elon Musk to re-verify the late comedian’s Twitter account on the first anniversary of his death.

“Hi, Elon Musk – today on the one-year anniversary of Bob’s passing, I saw he’s no longer verified?” Rizzo, 43, tweeted on Monday (9 January). “My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly (friends, please help).”

In a second tweet, Rizzo said the only reason she asked to reinstate a blue tick for Saget’s account was because the comedian “would be very bummed about it”.

“He’d say ‘hey if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?’” she wrote.

Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida the day after his show on 9 January 2022.

When he failed to check out of the Ritz-Carlton the following day, his family asked hotel staff to conduct a wellness check when it was discovered he had died.

The medical examiner concluded that Saget died from a blow to the head, most likely from a backwards fall that resulted in him striking his head against the carpeted surface.

In December last year, Rizzo reflected on her first year without her late husband and how “surreal” it has been.

“When I think about the fact that I haven’t talked to or seen my husband in a year, that’s very surreal and very, very strange,” she told NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff.

She also explained how her feelings of grief have changed over time.

“The missing him, and the being sad about it doesn’t go away,” the television host said. “The grief now has really morphed into this tremendous gratitude for the time we had together.”