Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bob Saget’s wife asks Elon Musk to re-verify the late comedian’s account on Twitter

‘My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done?’

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 10 January 2023 05:21
Comments

Kelly Rizzo reflects on ‘surreal’ first year without husband Bob Saget

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo has asked Elon Musk to re-verify the late comedian’s Twitter account on the first anniversary of his death.

“Hi, Elon Musk – today on the one-year anniversary of Bob’s passing, I saw he’s no longer verified?” Rizzo, 43, tweeted on Monday (9 January). “My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly (friends, please help).”

In a second tweet, Rizzo said the only reason she asked to reinstate a blue tick for Saget’s account was because the comedian “would be very bummed about it”.

“He’d say ‘hey if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?’” she wrote.

Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida the day after his show on 9 January 2022.

Recommended

When he failed to check out of the Ritz-Carlton the following day, his family asked hotel staff to conduct a wellness check when it was discovered he had died.

The medical examiner concluded that Saget died from a blow to the head, most likely from a backwards fall that resulted in him striking his head against the carpeted surface.

In December last year, Rizzo reflected on her first year without her late husband and how “surreal” it has been.

“When I think about the fact that I haven’t talked to or seen my husband in a year, that’s very surreal and very, very strange,” she told NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff.

Recommended

She also explained how her feelings of grief have changed over time.

“The missing him, and the being sad about it doesn’t go away,” the television host said. “The grief now has really morphed into this tremendous gratitude for the time we had together.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in