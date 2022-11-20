Jump to content

Joe Lycett ‘shreds £10,000’ after David Beckham fails to respond to Qatar World Cup ultimatum

Comedian appeared in tulle jacket in the colours of the Pride Progress flag for short livestream

Isobel Lewis
Sunday 20 November 2022 12:28
Joe Lycett 'shreds £10,000' as David Beckham continues Qatar ambassador role

Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 after David Beckham refused to pull out of his reported £10 million World Cup deal.

Last week, the stand-up comedian issued an ultimatum to Beckham over his involvement in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lycett said that he would give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if Beckham ended his alleged multi-million deal over the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues. It is illegal to be gay in Qatar.

If Beckham did not do so, Lycett said he would shred the £10,000 (£1,000 for every £1m allegedly earned by the former England player) and livestream it on Sunday (20 November) at midday on the website BendersLikeBeckham.com.

Over the past week, Beckham did not acknowledge Lycett’s challenge, but said on Thursday (17 November) that the World Cup would be a “platform for progress”.

As the date drew closer, Lycett’s fans were divided about the stunt.

Some said that while the comedian’s point was valid, he should donate the money to charity instead (especially during a cost-of-living crisis).

Others, however, argued that the £10,000 was a mere drop in the ocean compared to Beckham’s reported deal and that asking Lycett to donate the money was missing the point.

Lycett destroying the cash

(Joe Lycett)

At 12pm on Sunday, the event was livestreamed, with Lycett appearing by the pile of cash in a tulle jacket in the colours of the Pride Progress flag.

Without speaking, the Birmingham native simply picked up the money and threw the piles into the shredder. He then gave a curtsy and walked off.

Sharing the clip on social media, Lycett simply wrote: “A platform for progress” in direct reference to Beckham’s comment.

You can follow more updates on The Independent’s live blog here.

