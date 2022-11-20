Joe Lycett - live: Comedian to ‘shred £10,000’ at midday following David Beckham ultimatum
Comedian has said he’s in ‘a bit of a pickle’ after Beckham fails to acknowledge his challenge over 2022 World Cup deal
Joe Lycett is preparing to “shred £10,000” following “radio silence” from David Beckham over his World Cup ultimatum.
Last Sunday (13 November), the comedian released a video on social media in which he directly addressed Beckham about his deal promoting the World Cup in Qatar.
In the video, Lycett said that he would give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if Beckham pulls out of his reported £10 million deal over to the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues.
If Beckham did not do so, Lycett said, he would shred the £10,000 (£1,000 for every £1m allegedly earned by the former England player) and live stream it this Sunday (20 November) at midday on the website BendersLikeBeckham.com.
While the Birmingham-born comic has upped the ante over the last week, sharing an email he sent to Beckham’s publicist and a picture of the shredder he would be using, the footballer is yet to respond to or even acknowledge Lycett’s challenge.
While Lycett is known for his high profile stunts, from changing his name to Hugo Boss to pretending to be “very right wing”, this one has proven to be particularly divisive.
Many people have implored Lycett not to destroy the money as the country has just entered a recession and is in a cost-of-living crisis.
However, some have argued back that Lycett’s ultimatum to Beckham is only an effective protest if he does actually shred the money.
Should he be forced to go ahead, Lycett warned Beckham, “not just the money, but also your status as gay icon will be shredded”.
“Also you’ll be forcing me to commit what might be a crime,” he said in his original video. “Although even then, I reckon I’ll get off more lightly than I would if I got caught whacking off a lad in Doha.”
We’ll be keeping you updated this morning on Lycett’s situation and whether or not he will shred the money.
Over on Lycett’s website, the countdown is ticking away...
ICYMI...
In case you’ve not been paying attention, Joe Lycett released a video last week in which he challenged David Beckham over his alleged £10m deal with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Pull out of the deal over to the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues, and Lycett will donate £10,000 to charities supporting gay people in football.
However, should Beckham not do it, he will shred the money and live stream it.
Find out all the details below...
Joe Lycett to shred £10,000 if David Beckham doesn’t pull out of Qatar World Cup deal
‘Not just the money, but also your status as a gay icon will be shredded. You’ll be forcing me to commit a crime,’ says comedian
Joe Lycett to ‘shred £10,000 this morning'
Morning all! The day is here and, with David Beckham yet to even acknowledge Joe Lycett’s ultimatum, the comedian is preparing to destroy £10,000 with a shredder.
We’ll be keeping you updated on everything going on this morning.
