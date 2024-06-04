For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

John Oliver has called out the “uncritical, fawning praise” of Narendra Modi in the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, which is not listed on the show’s official streaming partner in India and is also unavailable for viewing on YouTube.

The show’s latest episode is focused on India’s general elections, the rise of anti-Muslim sentiment, and censorship under prime minister Modi‘s two-term tenure.

A short snippet of the episode posted by a user on X showed a segment talking about Modi’s “pro-Hindu vision of India”, interspersed with footage of a police officer kicking Muslim men in prayer, and another official arrested for murdering three Muslims on a train while spouting praise for Modi.

The British comedian called this rise in extremism, “not a bug of Modi’s leadership, it is a feature”.

Oliver questioned what he called the “uncritical, fawning praise of a man who is, to put it mildly, a deeply complicated figure”. He said it should be possible to talk about the good Modi has done, as well as be critical of the fact that “many Indians live in active fear of what he seems more than happy to represent”.

The comedian said he was unsure if the episode would air in India, and plugged two websites, oppositesnakes.com – which when visited will show users facts about “opposite snakes” – and howtoeatmangoes.com, perhaps a reference to an old interview where Indian actor Akshay Kumar interviewed Modi and asked him if he liked mangoes.

Both websites state that an instructional video will air on 6 June, purportedly containing more facts on “opposite snakes” and “how to eat a mango” respectively. It is assumed that the videos will contain the full segment that Oliver is concerned will not air in India.

The YouTube page of the episode when viewed in India ( LastWeekTonight/YouTube )

A screenshot from the homepage of oppositesnakes.com ( Oppositesnakes.com )

A screenshot from the homepage of howtoeatmangoes.com ( Howtoeatmangoes.com )

The episode is not listed at present on the majority Reliance group-owned JioCinema, the show’s official streaming partner in India.

Previously, a 2019 episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, which focused on Modi and former US president Donald Trump’s visit to India, was also removed. At the time, the show’s streaming partner was Disney+ Hotstar, which was widely criticised for blocking the video and even called out by Oliver himself.

Bloomberg had reported at the time that a representative for India’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry had said the government wasn’t involved in the matter.

The episode title on YouTube reads “Indian Elections, Trump & Red Lobster” from which it can be inferred that the segment will feature India’s general elections, which have concluded after six-weeks-long voting.

The results are set to be announced on 4 June, with exit polls predicting a big win for an alliance led by Modi’s party to lead a third historic term.

The Independent has reached out to YouTube and a JioCinema spokesperson for comment.