India election 2024 - live: Exit polls predict Modi’s historic comeback for rare third term
Election Commision says India creates world record with 642 million voters casting their ballot
Exit polls have predicted a big win for an alliance led by prime minister Narendra Modi’s party to lead a third historic term.
Votes counting for the world’s largest elections will begin tomorrow after six-weeks-long voting. All eyes will be on the outcome of the mammoth seven-phase elections tomorrow.
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance, known as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win a two-thirds majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament where 272 is needed for a simple majority.
A summary of five major exit polls projected the NDA could win between 353 and 401 seats.
The opposition “INDIA” alliance led by Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party was projected to win between 125 and 182 seats.
Mr Modi said in a social media post India “voted in record numbers to re-elect the NDA government”.
Meanwhile, the opposition party is hopeful and has rejected the exit polls.
Record 612 million voters cast vote in India election despite heatwave
India’s Election Commission held a press conference on the eve of the result declaration for the general elections the first time ever, announcing that the country set a record with 642 million of the 968 million registered voters casting their ballots.
Although the number is higher than the 612 million voters who cast their ballots in the previous election in 2019, it is about one percentage point lower than the 67.4 per cent turnout five years back.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the entire counting process is absolutely robust and there should be no doubts over the process.
Addressing the issue of deepfakes, he said: “We have by and large controlled menace of deep fakes, AI generated synthetic content in 2024 general elections”.
The seven-phase 2024 vote began on 19 April and was held in scorching summer heat in many parts of the country, with temperatures rising to nearly 50C in some north and northwestern regions.
Stage set for vote counting tomorrow
India’s general election with nearly a billion eligible voters concluded yesterday and votes counting will begin tomorrow.
The results of the election will be known later that day.
The Election Commission of India held a press conference today to declare that all the preparations for the counting of the votes have been done.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is set to be re-elected with an even bigger majority, according to weekend exit polls. Most predicted a two thirds majority for his ruling alliance in the 534-member parliament, reflecting his dominance over the world’s most populous nation.
But such surveys have a mixed record because of difficulties polling in a nation of 1.4 billion people.
