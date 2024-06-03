Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance is projected to win a big majority in the general election that concluded on Saturday, TV exit polls said ( AP )

Exit polls have predicted a big win for an alliance led by prime minister Narendra Modi’s party to lead a third historic term.

Votes counting for the world’s largest elections will begin tomorrow after six-weeks-long voting. All eyes will be on the outcome of the mammoth seven-phase elections tomorrow.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance, known as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win a two-thirds majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament where 272 is needed for a simple majority.

A summary of five major exit polls projected the NDA could win between 353 and 401 seats.

The opposition “INDIA” alliance led by Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party was projected to win between 125 and 182 seats.

Mr Modi said in a social media post India “voted in record numbers to re-elect the NDA government”.

Meanwhile, the opposition party is hopeful and has rejected the exit polls.