Rhod Gilbert still suffering from problems following cancer treatment

Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert has spoken about the long-term health problems that he is still facing following his cancer diagnosis.

The 56-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 4 head and neck cancer in 2022 and documented his experience with the disease in a special film for Channel 4 in 2023.

In October 2023, he was given the all-clear, after undergoing extensive treatment and began touring again.

Speaking toThe Mirror, Gilbert admitted that he still suffers from issues in his neck, throat and mouth and also has difficulty tasting things.

“I’ve tried to cut down on booze, I gave up smoking, but years ago I gave up smoking anyway,” Gilbert said. “I guess I’m a bit more conscious now than what I was, but equally, cancer leaves you in this weird place where you want to grab life by the short and curlies.”

He went on to explain that one of the side effects of the condition is that “everything tastes disgusting, even water, even a cup of tea”. Although the treatment has allowed him to swallow properly again, Gilbert says that tea still tastes “odd”.

“I’m still left with some problems, so tea still tastes a bit odd, lots of things taste weird still, he adds. “My taste is almost, sort of 80 per cent back to normal, my swallowing is pretty good, but at the time, you can’t swallow and everything tastes disgusting.”

He also revealed that “food is horrible,” as during his treatment he was being fed by a machine straight into his stomach due to swallowing being “too painful”.

Despite all this, Gilbert said that he feels “great” and that he is “happy” to be touring again. “I can’t believe really quite how well I feel, I’ve got problems in my neck, throat area and my mouth area, but other than that, I feel great.”

Rhod Gilbert ( Celebrity Great British Bake Off )

In March, Gilbert took part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer special.

The comedian starred alongside Danny Dyer, Leigh Francis and Yinka Bokinni on the charity special of the show as he revealed how “lucky” he is to be here.

During the episode, he said: ‘For me, It’s really really emotional to be here. There was a point where I didn’t really know what the future held. Just to be here, to be anywhere, is pretty good.”