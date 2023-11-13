Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Piers Morgan has issued a scathing response to Suella Braverman after the PM finally sacked his home secretary following days of mounting pressure.

The broadcaster was among many to have celebrated Rishi Sunak’s decision to remove Braverman from office after she accused Metropolitan Police chiefs of bias in their handling of the pro-Palestine protests.

Braverman was also accused of inciting violence caused by far-right thugs in London over the weekend.

Morgan wrote in the immediate aftermath of the news: “Suella Braverman will be fine – being jobless is a lifestyle choice.”

Meanwhile, comedian Joe Lycett, who has become increasingly known for his elaborate takedowns of controversial politicians, called out Braverman after she vowed a crackdown on tents used by the homeless, describing rough sleeping as a “lifestyle choice”.

In response to news of her firing on Monday (13 November), Lycett wrote on X/Twitter: “Being unemployed is a lifestyle choice.”

Carol Vorderman, who recently quit her BBC Radio Wales job so she could continue posting anti-Tory sentiments, responded to the news, writing: “Suella Braverman had no shame. And now she’s sacked, we enter a new era of turmoil from an unelected Prime Minister and his cabal of a party.”

Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham, who played Ser Davos in the hit HBO show, wrote: “A small nugget of good news this morning. Suella Braverman has been sacked.”

Suella Braverman has been fired as home secretary (Getty Images)

Lycett was previously praised for making former prime minister Liz Truss look “silly`” during an appearance on a BBC politics show.

The comedian appeared on the first episode of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg in September 2022 alongside Labour’s Emily Thornberry and former No 10 staffer Cleo Watson.

After watching Kuenssberg interview then-prime ministerial candidate Truss live in the studio, Lycett could be heard shouting off-screen: “You smashed it, Liz!”

Lycett then sarcastically shared his thoughts about Truss and the Tory government, while joking that he is “extremely right-wing”.

During the interview, Lycett said of Truss: “I know there’s been criticism in the The Mail on Sunday today about leftie liberal wokie comedians on the BBC. I’m actually very right wing and I love it. I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she’s up to.”