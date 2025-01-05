Golden Globes 2025 – live: Red carpet, how to watch and who’s nominated
The red carpet has officially been rolled out for the 82nd annual ceremony
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Hollywood is preparing for its first awards ceremony of 2025 with a star-studded list of nominees for the Golden Globe Awards.
The annual event recognizes both film and television hits. This year’s awards is set to take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on Sunday.
Nominees were announced on December 9 with the divisive Emilia Peréz leading the pack at 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear dominated the TV categories.
Films in contention for trophies include hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere. The latter received seven nominations.
Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser makes history as the first woman to solo host the Golden Globes. Her appointment comes after Jo Koy became the last-minute 2024 host, delivering a widely panned performance. This year’s presenters also include We Live in Time star Andrew Garfield and The Substance’s Demi Moore.
The Awards will be broadcast on CBS, and US audiences can stream the show on Paramount+. There is no official channel to watch the ceremony in the UK.
Who will win - and who should win?
Who do The Independent’s writers think will end up going home triumphant tonight - and who do they think actually deserves to?
Louis Chilton and Adam White survey the major categories at the Globes to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme, from The Substance and Baby Reindeer to Nobody Wants This and Anora:
Golden Globes 2025: Who will win and who should win
Ahead of the ceremony on Sunday 5 January, Louis Chilton and Adam White have surveyed the major categories at the Globes to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme, from ‘The Substance’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ to ‘Nobody Wants This’ and ‘Anora’
Can Nikki Glaser be the new Ricky Gervais and give Hollywood the roasting it deserves?
Last May, Nikki Glaser tackled the greatest quarterback in the history of American football and made herself a star in the process. Even comedy greats were impressed by Glaser’s roast of Tom Brady.
“No one is gonna do a better roast set than that,” Conan O’Brien told her, adding that all future roasts will be measured against it. “Where is it on the Nikki Glaser scale? ‘It’s a 6.2.’ That’s pretty good, but it’s not her 10.”
Where will her Golden Globes set measure on the Glaser scale? Read on for more:
Can Nikki Glaser be new Ricky Gervais and give Hollywood the roasting it deserves?
The stand-up comedian had a breakout year thanks to her new HBO special and a viral performance at Netflix’s ‘Roast of Tom Brady’. Kevin E G Perry examines why her close-to-the-bone comedy makes her the ideal choice to host this weekend’s Golden Globes
Ricky Gervais on the jokes he’d tell if he were hosting this year
Five-time Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais has revealed how he’d kick off his monologue if he had Nikki Glaser’s job this year, writing on social media:
“Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe awards. What a year it’s been. Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously they weren’t content with only being part of the second biggest paedo ring in the world…”
Read more of Gervais’s non-PC jokes here:
Ricky Gervais drops his Golden Globes 2025 opening monologue jokes
Comedian would have tackled subjects ranging from Justin Timberlake to Diddy
When and how to watch the Golden Globes
Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into this year’s ceremony:
Golden Globes 2025: When and how to watch the ceremony
Presenters this year include Andrew Garfield, Aubrey Plaza and Demi Moore while Nikki Glaser is hosting for the first time
Golden Globes 2025 nominations see Ariana Grande and Glen Powell up for first awards
Host Nikki Glaser’s most controversial jokes and roasts
On Robert De Niro:
“I can’t even believe I get to share this stage with you tonight, Robert De Niro. And by this stage, I mean the final one of your life.”
Read on for more of Nikki Glaser’s most daring and controversial jokes:
Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser’s most controversial jokes
As stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser prepares to host the Golden Globes for the first time, we look back at the ruthless roasts and daring jokes that helped make her name
Who will win - and who should win?
Louis Chilton and Adam White survey the major categories at the Globes to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme, from The Substance and Baby Reindeer to Nobody Wants This and Anora:
Golden Globes 2025: Who will win and who should win
Ahead of the ceremony on Sunday 5 January, Louis Chilton and Adam White have surveyed the major categories at the Globes to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme, from ‘The Substance’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ to ‘Nobody Wants This’ and ‘Anora’
Ricky Gervais gave new Golden Globes host a humbling piece of advice
Nikki Glaser says Ricky Gervais had some words of wisdom for her after she took the Golden Globes gig: “‘You’ve not one of them. Don’t try to walk out there acting like you’re an A-lister. Just because you’re invited—you wouldn’t be if you weren’t the host.”
Here’s what else he had to say:
Ricky Gervais gave new Golden Globes host a humbling piece of advice
Nikki Glaser will make history as the first woman to host this year’s ceremony
When and how to watch the Golden Globes
Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into this year’s ceremony:
Golden Globes 2025: When and how to watch the ceremony
Presenters this year include Andrew Garfield, Aubrey Plaza and Demi Moore while Nikki Glaser is hosting for the first time
Emilia Perez sets Golden Globes record with 10 nods — even though critics hated it
Shortly after Emilia Pérez arrived on Netflix on November 13 — following a limited theatrical run — The Atlantic called it a “film impossible to have mild feelings about.” Well, the votes are in and the Golden Globes loved it.
Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical about a transgender cartel leader (Karla Sofía Gascón) received a record 10 nominations on Monday (December 9), making it the most nominated comedy or musical film in the awards show’s history.
Here are the rest of this year’s nominees:
Emilia Perez sets Golden Globe nominations record — even though critics hated it
‘Emilia Pérez’ emerged as this season’s frontrunner while ‘The Brutalist’ and ‘Conclave’ followed closely behind
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments