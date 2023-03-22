Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adam Sandler was apparently hit “really hard” by Mark Strong on the set of their new film.

The actors were performing their own stunts in a scene being filmed in Paris for new comedy film Murder Mystery 2when the incident occurred.

This particualr stunt-gone-wrong was revealed by their co-star Jennifer Aniston, who said Sandler got “pretty beat up” on the film.

“Adam did a lot of his own stunts and he gets pretty beat up,” she told US chat show host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (21 March), adding: “I mean, he actually got hit. Did he ever tell you this?

“Mark Strong actually hit him in the face. Pretty hard. I saw it. He cried a little tear.”

Strong plays a villain in the sequel, which catches up with Aniston and Sandler’s married couple who find themselves at the centre of an international investigation after launching their own detective agency.

The Independent has contacted Sandler and Strong for comment.

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston apologised after “calling out” Sandler for his kind behaviour.

The Friends star says she would have to look after the actor on set as he was too busy making sure everybody else was OK.

Aniston also recently named her favourite Sandler film and, in another interview, swore during an appearance on ITV series This Morning, prompting co-presenter Holly Willoughby to apologise to viewers.

Murder Mystery 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from 31 March.