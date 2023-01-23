The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Alec Baldwin news – live: Actor to continue filming Rust after involuntary manslaughter charges
Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez Reed and David Halls face charges over the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin will continue to film Rust as he faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Melina Spadone, an attorney for the production of the western, confirmed the news on Friday to CNN, adding that “on-set safety supervisors and union crew members ... will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition.”
Mr Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental shooting, New Mexico prosecutors announced on Thursday. Armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.
A person with knowledge of the film had previously told The New York Times that Baldwin would still serve as the film’s lead and Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will return as director.
Thursday’s decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal October 2021 shooting, when a gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.
Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”.
ICYMI: Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’ amid Rust shooting charges
Broadcaster and columnist Piers Morgan weighed in on the Rust shooting on Thursday, after the news that Alec Baldwin would face involuntary manslaughter charges broke.
On his talk show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan appeared to welcome the charges against the actor.
“There was no doubt that it was an accident but Halyna Hutchins died, leaving behind a grief-stricken husband and a young child and the person holding the gun that fired a bullet and killed her was Alec Baldwin,” said Morgan.
“It was him who did that, who fired a bullet into his co-worker’s body and snuffed out her life. Nobody else’s hands were anywhere near the gun.”
Who else was injured in the incident on set?
Director Joel Souza was also impacted by the gun discharged by Alec Baldwin on the Rust set.
He was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound in October 2021 and was discharged soon after.
According to a source with knowledge of the film speaking to The New York Times, Souza will return to the film as director, while Baldwin will also resume his lead role.
Who is being charged following the death of Halyna Hutchins on the ‘Rust’ set?
Three people face involuntary manslaughter charges following the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film, Rust.
It was announced on Thursday that Alec Baldwin would face two counts of involuntary manslaughter after discharging the gun that shot Hutchins, while he practised a gun-drawing technique.
The film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, also faces the same charges.
David Halls, the first assistant director for Rust, has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Each charge carries a punishment of up to 18 months in prison.
ICYMI: Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death
Mickey Rourke reacted to the charging of his fellow Hollywood colleague Alec Baldwin soon after the news broke on Thursday.
Baldwin and two other Rust crew members have been charged after the death of the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
Rourke spoke out against the involuntary manslaughter charges, claiming “no way in hell actor Alec Baldwin should be charged with any negligence whatsoever”.
What were Halyna Hutchins’ last words?
The last words spoken by Halyna Hutchins in the moments after she was shot have been revealed.
Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film Rust, died on 21 October 2021 after being shot by a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin, who’d believed it was filled with dummy rounds instead of gunpowder and a projectile.
Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.
What legal experts say about Alec Baldwin’s ‘bold' charging decision
A decision by New Mexico authorities to bring involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin for the fatal Rust shooting of Halyna Hutchins has been called “bold” and “aggressive” by legal experts.
The charges against Baldwin and other crew members were announced by Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb on Thursday.
While Baldwin faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the movie’s armourer, is also expected to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting.
The charges against Baldwin carry up to a maximum 18-month prison sentence.
Alec Baldwin will ‘fight’ manslaughter charges, say lawyers
Alec Baldwin’s lawyers have deemed the actor’s involuntary manslaughter charge a “miscarriage of justice”.
In a statement to The Independent, attorney Luke Nikas said: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.
“Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”
ICYMI: Halyna Hutchins’ family react to manslaughter charges
On Thursday (19 January), the family of Halyna Hutchins released a statement in response to the news that Alec Baldwin, among others would be charged with involuntary manslaughter for her death.
Hutchins, 42, was shot by Mr Baldwin, who was starring in and producing the movie, during a rehearsal inside a church on the set on 21 October 2021.
In a message delivered through lawyer Brian Panish, the family thanked the Santa Fe sheriff and the District Attorney “for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life”.
They later went on to state that the announcement is a “comfort for the family”.
VOICES: The controversy over Alec Baldwin and Rust dangerously misses the point about gun safety
“It is entirely understandable for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to welcome the charges brought against Alec Baldwin,” Andrew Buncombe writes for The Independent.
But America’s real Wild West is not film sets of westerns. It is our schools, streets, shops, and places of worship.
Alec Baldwin will finish filming Rust as lead star despite involuntary manslaughter charges
Rust production’s attorney Melina Spadone told CNN on Friday that “on-set safety supervisors and union crew members ... will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition,” just a day after New Mexico prosecutors announced charges against three of the movie’s original crew.
