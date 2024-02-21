Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A TikToker has been criticised for asking celebrities an “immature and distasteful” question at the People’s Choice Awards.

Harry Daniels, who has nearly half a million followers on TikTok, was seen interviewing America Ferrera, Billie Eilish, Coi Leray, Darren Barnet, James Charles and Halle Bailey - and his approach has sparked debate online.

It comes as a BBC presenter was criticised for asking All of Us Strangers actor Andrew Scott “uncomfortable” and “inappropriate” questions at the Baftas red carpet over Barry Keoghan’s “naked dance scene” in Saltburn.

The Baftas saw Oppenheimer dominate the winners list but Barbie had a better night at the 38th People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

As the actors, musicians and artists arrived for the ceremony, 20-year-old Daniels asked whether they would prefer a “gay son or thot daughter?”

The question, which has gone viral on TikTokand Twitter, sparked a confused reaction from the famous faces.

America Ferrera, fresh from her Oscar nomination for Barbie, appeared shocked by the line of questioning, replying: “Oh my god. Both? I don’t know,” while Billie Eilish tried to escape shouting “not you!” before laughing and walking away.

Meanwhile, Barbie actor Ariana Greenblatt suggested: “All of them? I don’t care. Whatever you wanna be”.

America Ferrera was seen looking confused before she walked away (Harry Daniels/ TikTok: @harry.daniels)

Fans on social media criticised the presenter’s choice of question, with one saying: “Imagine being an Oscar and Grammy-winning artist and you’re on the red carpet and get asked gay son or thot daughter... People can’t even try to maintain class at events anymore it’s annoying”.

Users on X/Twitter called the query “immature and distasteful” adding “they’ll let anyone in these events”.

Others said that TikTokers were unqualified to be covering high profile events, “Journalists are out here in the trenches, we’re battling weekly rounds of layoffs, abysmal wages and pay rates, fighting disfino around every corner,” continued one frustrated user.

“And now TikTokers with no tact or media training whatsoever are set free to harass celebrities with dumbass questions”.

Another added: “Imagine walking up to the cast of Barbie and asking if they would have a ‘thot daughter’ as if they didn’t just make a whole film about women being objectified and belittled”.

It comes as Eilish was overheard speaking about the number of TikTokers at the event on Sunday.

During the ceremony, the “What Was I Made For” singer was seated at a table next to Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, where cameras caught a bit of their conversation. In a video shared by celebrity gossip account Pop Crave, Eilish could be heard commenting on the guest list.

“There’s some, like, TikTokers here,” Eilish told Minogue, as she covered the side of her mouth. The “Bad Guy” singer then used her thumb and pointed to the supposed TikTok creators sitting beside them, before shaking her head.

Tana Mongeau, Bobbi Althoff, Noah Miller, Drew Afualo, Alix Earle and Brianna LaPaglia were among the many influencers and content creators who were invited to this year’s People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.