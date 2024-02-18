Baftas 2024 – live: Hollywood stars arrive in rainy London for awards ceremony
All the updates from the high-profile event honouring the best films, actors and directors of the past year
The Baftas 2024 are almost here, with the biggest film stars in the world set to attend.
In the next few days, Hollywood actors, including Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will make their way to London for the ceremony, which is taking place at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (18 February).
The winners will be named exactly one month after the nominated films, actors, directors and writers were revealed by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference.
This year’s Baftas , which are airing on BBC One, will be presented by actor David Tennant. This will mark the Scottish actor’s first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.
Films in contention at this year’s ceremony include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Stone.
Find all of the Bafta 2024 updates below – we will be covering the ceremony live from 4pm GMT
Bafta nominations 2024: The full list of films in contention, from Oppenheimer to Zone of Interest
Find out what films are up for awards tomorrow night, here:
Why David Tennant is the perfect choice for Baftas host
The Doctor Who actor is following in the footsteps of Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond by taking the reins at the Bafta Film Awards today.
Here is why the smart and eccentric star, who is nicely indifferent about awards shows, might be the answer to the prayers of a scrambling ceremony.
Rising Star nominees
The only Baftas category voted for by the public is the Rising Star award, nominees for which include Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi as well as The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, whose film credits include Theatre Camp and Bottoms.
Previous winners include Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Tom Holland and Daniel Kaluuya.
Read our interview with EE rising star nominee, ‘Talk to Me’ star Sophie Wilde
Baftas 2024: When and how to watch the ceremony
Find out everything you need to know about tonight’s ceremony, here:
The full list of films in contention, from Oppenheimer to Zone of Interest
Films in contention include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.
Read the full list here:
David Tennant will be on hosting duties tomorrow night
All the Bafta nominated films you should watch
Clara Amfo and Alex Zane will be on red carpet hosting duties tomorrow night
The fun will kick off at 3pm UK time.
