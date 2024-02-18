Jump to content

Liveupdated1708246831

Baftas 2024 – live: Hollywood stars arrive in rainy London for awards ceremony

All the updates from the high-profile event honouring the best films, actors and directors of the past year

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 18 February 2024 09:00
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch | Binge Watch

The Baftas 2024 are almost here, with the biggest film stars in the world set to attend.

In the next few days, Hollywood actors, including Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will make their way to London for the ceremony, which is taking place at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (18 February).

The winners will be named exactly one month after the nominated films, actors, directors and writers were revealed by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference.

This year’s Baftas , which are airing on BBC One, will be presented by actor David Tennant. This will mark the Scottish actor’s first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.

Films in contention at this year’s ceremony include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Stone.

Find all of the Bafta 2024 updates below – we will be covering the ceremony live from 4pm GMT

1708171356

Bafta nominations 2024: The full list of films in contention, from Oppenheimer to Zone of Interest

Find out what films are up for awards tomorrow night, here:

The full list of Bafta 2024 nominations

All the films, actors and directors in contention for trophies have been revealed

Ellie Muir17 February 2024 12:02
1708246831

Why David Tennant is the perfect choice for Baftas host

The Doctor Who actor is following in the footsteps of Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond by taking the reins at the Bafta Film Awards today.

Here is why the smart and eccentric star, who is nicely indifferent about awards shows, might be the answer to the prayers of a scrambling ceremony.

David Tennant is nicely indifferent about awards shows – he’s perfect for the Baftas

The ‘Doctor Who’ star is this weekend following in the footsteps of Richard E Grant, Alison Hammond and (shudders) Ariana DeBose by taking the reins at the Bafta Film Awards. He might be the answer to the prayers of a scrambling ceremony, writes Adam White

Jacob Stolworthy18 February 2024 09:00
1708245006

Rising Star nominees

The only Baftas category voted for by the public is the Rising Star award, nominees for which include Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi as well as The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, whose film credits include Theatre Camp and Bottoms.

Previous winners include Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Tom Holland and Daniel Kaluuya.

Jacob Elordi and Ayo Edebiri lead Bafta Rising Star nominees

Public voted award will be announced at 2024 Bafta Film Awards in February

Jacob Stolworthy18 February 2024 08:30
1708243440

Sophie Wilde on her breakout role in Talk To Me: ‘I don’t mind being a scream queen’

The 26-year-old Sydney native led the biggest horror movie of last year, earning herself a Bafta EE Rising Star nod in the process. Speaking from New York, where she’s currently on set with ‘queen’ Nicole Kidman, she tells Annabel Nugent about her dream roles – and her own terrifying tale

Ellie Muir18 February 2024 08:04
1708236120

Find out everything you need to know about tonight’s ceremony, here:

When and how to watch the 2024 Baftas

77th annual British Academy Film Awards will be hosted by David Tennant

Ellie Muir18 February 2024 06:02
1708225440

Films in contention include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

Read the full list here:

The full list of Bafta 2024 nominations

All the films, actors and directors in contention for trophies have been revealed

Ellie Muir18 February 2024 03:04
1708214196

David Tennant hails 'honour' of being selected as 2024 Baftas host
Ellie Muir17 February 2024 23:56
1708207476

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch | Binge Watch
Ellie Muir17 February 2024 22:04
1708203816

Sophie Wilde on her breakout role in Talk To Me: ‘I don’t mind being a scream queen’

The 26-year-old Sydney native led the biggest horror movie of last year, earning herself a Bafta EE Rising Star nod in the process. Speaking from New York, where she’s currently on set with ‘queen’ Nicole Kidman, she tells Annabel Nugent about her dream roles – and her own terrifying tale

Ellie Muir17 February 2024 21:03
1708200156

Clara Amfo and Alex Zane will be on red carpet hosting duties tomorrow night

The fun will kick off at 3pm UK time.

Ellie Muir17 February 2024 20:02

