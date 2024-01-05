David Tennant hails ‘honour’ of being selected as 2024 Baftas host

David Tennant has spoken of the "honour" of being selected as the host for the 2024 Baftas.

The Doctor Who actor, 52, follows in the footsteps of Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond.

Tennant will host the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre on Sunday 18 February.

"How exciting to be celebrating this amazing year of film and some of the incredible individuals who've helped make those films," he said in a video released on Bafta's TikTok page.