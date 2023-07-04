Fifty years to the day since David Bowie retired his Ziggy Stardust persona, his close friends, musicians, and fans have recalled the imprint the pioneering musician left on their lives.

Stars gathered at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (formerly the Odeon) on Monday, 3 July, to watch newly-restored and unseen footage of the iconic concert held half a century ago at the exact same venue in Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture.

There will be repeat showings of the film in UK cinemas from 6 July.