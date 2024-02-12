Deadpool and Wolverine trailer: Wade Wilson declares himself ‘Marvel Jesus’
The third movie in the Deadpool franchise is set to be the only Marvel release this year
Sarcastic superhero Deadpool is set to return to our cinema screens this summer in Deadpool & Wolverine, with fans getting a first glimpse of the franchise’s newest trailer during the Super Bowl championship on Sunday (11 February).
Ryan Reynolds stars as Wade Wilson, marking his first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after an almost six-year hiatus.
In the trailer, Wilson is interrupted during a birthday party in which he’s seen reflecting: “It’s been a challenging few years, but I’m happy.” The celebration is then cut abruptly short by the appearance of the Time Variance Authority (TVA).
The multiverse managers were last seen in the second season of Disney+ series, Loki, marking an additional overlap in their fictional worlds.
The trailer features Reynolds’ character’s distinctive fourth-wall breaking humour with quips like, “Pegging isn’t new for me friend-o, but it is for Disney,” as he looks into the camera.
Hugh Jackman is set to make a return as Wolverine in the film, after his character was killed off in Logan in 2017.
Wolverine teases an appearance at the end of the trailer in which his characteristic claws are seen drawn in the shadows behind Wilson’s head.
Reacting to his barely-there cameo, Jackman shared a response on Instagram in which he altered a poster of the movie, replacing “Deadpool” with “A**hole*. Reynolds commented: “Pump the brakes. It’s a long road to July, Peanut.”