Google celebrates Star Wars Day with hidden Grogu Easter Egg

Search engine is celebrating ‘May the Fourth’

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 04 May 2023 15:18
Comments
Empire Strikes Back 'there is another' Yoda scene

Google has marked Star Wars Day by hiding a Grogu-themed Easter Egg on their website.

Thursday 4 May (May the Fourth) marks the annual sci-fi celebration, based on the phrase: “May the force be with you.”

On Google, users can get in on the fun by activating an Easter Egg on the search engine, based around The Mandalorian character Grogu, who is also known as Baby Yoda.

Search either “Grogu” or “Baby Yoda” in the Google search bar, and he will appear in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

Clicking Grogu allows him to use The Force to move items around on the Google search page.

Grogu has appeared in The Mandalorian, which stars Pedro Pascal, as well as The Book of Boba Fett.

Last week, Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison shared his frustration at the latest season of The Mandalorian, which received a lacklustre response from viewers.

Grogu appears on Google for Star Wars Day

(Google)

However, Morrison took issue to the fact that he had expected to appear in the series, as Pascal had appeared in The Book of Boba Fett.

Of Pascal’s appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, he said: “Well that Mando guy stole a few chapters of my book. I’m sure this guy is, ah, ruining my show. But I couldn’t say anything. I’m not the writer, so I have to bear it I guess.”

Earlier in April, it was revealed that Daisy Ridley would return as the character Rey in a new Star Wars film set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker.

Other forthcoming Star Wars projects include a James-Mangold-directed “epic” about the first Jedi to discover “the Force”, and a new film, directed by Dave Filoni, set to provide the endpoint for The Mandalorian.

