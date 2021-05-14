Jennifer Lawrence cannot contain her excitement over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunion

Jennifer Lawrence has had a brilliant reaction to news that former couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited for a trip to Montana.

In the early 2000s, Lopez and Affleck were one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. They regularly made headlines after a high-profile engagement in 2002 and, during their time together, co-starred in Kevin Smith film Jersey Girl and the critically despised flop Gigli.

Their relationship came to an end in January 2004, shortly after postponing their wedding days before it was due to take place.

Affleck went on to marry and divorce Jennifer Garner, while Lopez recently announced her separation from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Now, almost 20 years on, Affleck and Lopez are spending time together once again.

During an appearance on The Bitch Bible podcast, Lawrence said: “Breaking f***ing news. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They’re in Montana. They are on vacation with each other right now. I’m so excited!”

Lawrence is not the only celebrity excited about the reunion, with Matt Damon saying: “It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. That would be awesome.”

