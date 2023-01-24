Julian Sands – live: Missing actor’s family issues statement as ‘heroic’ search continues amid weather warning
Officials were forced to pause ground search on Friday due to an avalanche risk
A weather warning of strong winds and gusts of up to 70mph has been issued, as the search for missing British actor Julian Sands enters its 10th day.
On Monday 23 January, the National Weather Service reported high winds affecting the Santa Ana mountain region and San Bernandino, close to the San Gabriel mountains where Sands is believed to have gone missing.
An alert warned of possible power outages, travel disruption and a risk of falling trees: “The strongest winds will be along the south-facing slopes and foothill areas, below the Morongo Pass, and through and below the Santa Ana Mountain canyons,” the report said.
On Friday, ground crews were forced to halt the search for Sands due to the avalanche risk in the area.
“The air search is being resumed, but we have not been able to resume a ground search yet due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches,” said Gloria Huerta, Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Julian Sands: A timeline of missing actor’s disappearance
Julian Sands, a prolific actor with more than 150 screen credits, has gone missing while hiking.
The British star is believed to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in California, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Search and rescue crews are looking for Sands, with the actor’s friends, including Matthew Modine, Rufus Sewell and film producer Frank Marshall, expressing hope that he is found safely.
Read more:
A timeline of missing actor Julian Sands’ disappearance
Everything to know as a search and rescue team continues hunt to find British actor
Sands’ family have shared a statement thanking authorities for the “heroic” search effort, which is still ongoing.
“Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” it read.
No fixed deadline for end of search, authorities say
US authorities have said that there is still “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Julian Sands.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department said that the incident was still being classified as a search and rescue operation.
“We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews,” a spokesperson from the department said.
British film producer Cassian Elewes shared a heartfelt message
Elewes also shared a note about Sands on Twitter.
“I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers,” he wrote.
Reverand Richard Coles called Sands ‘dazzling’
“I knew #JulianSands a bit back in the 80s when his brother shared a mouse-infested flat with my best friend,” Coles wrote on Twitter.
“He was so dazzling and so delightful and everyone who loves him is beside themselves with worry.”
Federal agencies have joined the search for Sands
A reminder that both national and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office to locate Sands.
“We are working with state and federal agencies that have cell phone forensics to assist us in pinpointing a location, but so far no new info has been developed,” The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office said in a statement shared Friday (20 January).
Read more:
Federal agencies join the search for missing British actor Julian Sands
Both national and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office, one week after Sands was first reported missing.
Here’s a bit of a breakdown of Sands’ career and life, for anyone less familiar with his backstory.
An actor of talent and unusual range, Sands has appeared in more than 150 film and TV projects across his career.
Read more:
Julian Sands, the prolific star of Arachnophobia, missing in California
Sands has appeared in more than 150 films and TV series
In relaying the family’s statement, the sheriff’s department also issued an update of its own.
“As we enter day 11 of the search for Julian Sands on Mt Baldy, we are reminded of the sheer determination & selflessness of all of the people who have aided in this search,” the authority said.
“We will continue to utilise the resources available to us.”
More details, including the family’s full statement, here:
Julian Sands’ family thanks authorities for ‘heroic’ efforts as search continues
The actor was first reported missing on January 13 in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains in southern California.
Sands’ family have shared a statement thanking authorities for the “heroic” search effort, which is still ongoing.
“Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” it read.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies