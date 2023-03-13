Kate Hudson awkwardly corrects red carpet reporter over Oscars comment

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of ABC’s red carpet presenters had a moment to forget with Kate Hudson ahead of the 2023 Oscars ceremony.

Hudson stars in the Oscar-nominated film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but was not nominated for her acting.

However, one of the interviewers appeared to have forgotten this as they interviewed the star on the “champagne” carpet as stars arrived at the awards show.

“Kate, you know what it’s like to win an Oscar,” an ABC presenter told the actor.

“I have never won an Oscar,” Hudson corrected the host. “But I’ve been nominated!” she said, laughing.

“I gave you one in my head!” the embarrassed presenter said. “I’m sure it’s amazing!” Hudson added.

Hudson was nominated in 2001 for her role as the groupie Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe’s comedy-drama, Almost Famous.

The exchange was not the only notable interaction on the “champagne” carpet last night.

Hugh Grant was heavily criticised for what some called an “obnoxious” interview with model Ashley Graham, while Brendan Fraser’s sons delighted fans of the actor as they revealed his penchant for dad jokes.

During the ceremony, Malala was lauded for a “classy and perfect” response to a gag by Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel midway through the evening, in which he pretended to ask questions from members of the public.

You can read the latest reactions and updates from the ceremony here. See the full list of winners at the 2023 Oscars here.

Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the ceremony, with Michelle Yeoh taking home the Best Actress award and becoming the first Asian woman and only second woman of colour to win the trophy.

The film also won Best Picture, and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Brendan Fraser cemented his comeback with a Best Actor win for The Whale, while Everything Everywhere stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan picked up Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.