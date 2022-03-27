Oscars 2022: Wanda Sykes calls out Amy Schumer’s idea to have Zelensky speak from Ukraine during ceremony

‘In Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves,’ the Oscars co-host said

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 28 March 2022 00:18
Comments
Watch live as Oscars red carpet undergoes finishing touches ahead of award show

Wanda Sykes has called out Amy Schumer’s attempts to get Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to speak during the 2022 Oscars.

Last week, Schumer claimed that her request to have the president of Ukraine speak at the ceremony in the wake of Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country was rejected by producers.

Now, Sykes, who is co-presenting this year’s ceremony with Schumer and Regina Hall, criticised the idea while walking the red carpet with her wife Alex Niedbalski.

LIVE UPDATES: Follow all the action across the night on our blog

“I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety. “We so admire him and I think what they’re showing – the resilience and the strength of the Ukrainian people... we love them, we support them. And I think we’re doing a great job sending them the weapons and everything that they need.”

Recommended

Sykes continued: “You know, in Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves and we think that what we’re doing is all so important. I understand that, yeah, what we do reaches a lot people and we can persuade a lot of people, but it’s also [respectful] to just know your lane. You know what I’m saying? Know your lane.”

Wanda Sykes with her wife, Alex, on the Oscars red carpet

(Getty Images)

Schumer previously said that she thought it would be a good idea for Zelensky to speak at the ceremony “because there are so many eyes on the Oscars”.

Find the full list of nominees here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in