Wanda Sykes has called out Amy Schumer’s attempts to get Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to speak during the 2022 Oscars.

Last week, Schumer claimed that her request to have the president of Ukraine speak at the ceremony in the wake of Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country was rejected by producers.

Now, Sykes, who is co-presenting this year’s ceremony with Schumer and Regina Hall, criticised the idea while walking the red carpet with her wife Alex Niedbalski.

“I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety. “We so admire him and I think what they’re showing – the resilience and the strength of the Ukrainian people... we love them, we support them. And I think we’re doing a great job sending them the weapons and everything that they need.”

Sykes continued: “You know, in Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves and we think that what we’re doing is all so important. I understand that, yeah, what we do reaches a lot people and we can persuade a lot of people, but it’s also [respectful] to just know your lane. You know what I’m saying? Know your lane.”

Wanda Sykes with her wife, Alex, on the Oscars red carpet (Getty Images)

Schumer previously said that she thought it would be a good idea for Zelensky to speak at the ceremony “because there are so many eyes on the Oscars”.

