Oscars 2023 – live: Jamie Lee Curtis in shock win for Best Supporting Actress
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ already dominates show, with wins for Curtis and Ke Huy Quan
The 95th Academy Awards are taking place right now at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan have already picked up two of the biggest awards of the night: Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.
The film has the most nominations and is considered the frontrunner for Best Picture, having won a string of top prizes at the guild awards that precede the Oscars. Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are tipped for Best Director, and first-time nominee Michelle Yeoh could also become the first Asian Best Actress winner.
A full list of tonight’s winners so far can be found here.
In his opening monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel addressed last year’s “The Slap” incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, warning that “strict policies” are in place this year for anyone who’d like to “commit an act of violence”. He joked: “You will be awarded the Best Actor prize and be permitted to give a nine-minute long speech.”
The Independent will have all the latest from the (champagne-coloured) red carpet to the final award, including a performance from Rihanna, nominated for best original song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
And now we have Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Paul Dano presenting Best Costume Design
“Here’s your friend Brendan Gleeson, whose finger you ate!”
In the biggest celebrity spotting of the night, Jimmy Kimmel has just brought out Jenny the Donkey from The Banshees of Inisherin. My heart!
The big cheers for The Whale may tease a possible Brendan Fraser win later on, or at least confirm that the Academy dug the movie a lot more than other people did.
And the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling goes to... The Whale!
And here we have Jennifer Connelly and Samuel L Jackson presenting the award for Makeup and Hairstyling...
We’re now on to a rendition of Best Original Song nominee “This Is the Life” by Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux. Byrne also has hotdog fingers!
And the Cinematography winner is... All Quiet on the Western Front!
Creed III stars and all-round internet hunks Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors are here to announce the award for Cinematography...
In things you may have missed, Kate Hudson had to correct an interviewer on the red carpet earlier after she was called an “Oscar winner”, which... is not the case.
Kate Hudson awkwardly corrects reporter who thinks she’s won an Oscar
Hudson was Oscar-nominated in 2001
And Hugh Grant has divided viewers with his very awkward interaction with supermodel and red carpet presenter Ashley Graham
Hugh Grant divides fans with ‘painful’ Oscars red carpet interview
‘His eye roll at the end was obnoxious!’ one angry viewer said
