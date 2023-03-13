Jump to content

Liveupdated1678670892

Oscars 2023 – live: Jamie Lee Curtis in shock win for Best Supporting Actress

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ already dominates show, with wins for Curtis and Ke Huy Quan

Isobel Lewis,Tom Murray,Adam White
Monday 13 March 2023 01:28
Comments
Leer en Español
Stars walk red carpet for 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards are taking place right now at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan have already picked up two of the biggest awards of the night: Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

The film has the most nominations and is considered the frontrunner for Best Picture, having won a string of top prizes at the guild awards that precede the Oscars. Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are tipped for Best Director, and first-time nominee Michelle Yeoh could also become the first Asian Best Actress winner.

A full list of tonight’s winners so far can be found here.

In his opening monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel addressed last year’s “The Slap” incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, warning that “strict policies” are in place this year for anyone who’d like to “commit an act of violence”. He joked: “You will be awarded the Best Actor prize and be permitted to give a nine-minute long speech.”

The Independent will have all the latest from the (champagne-coloured) red carpet to the final award, including a performance from Rihanna, nominated for best original song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

1678670853

And now we have Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Paul Dano presenting Best Costume Design

Adam White13 March 2023 01:27
1678670751

“Here’s your friend Brendan Gleeson, whose finger you ate!”

Adam White13 March 2023 01:25
1678670722

In the biggest celebrity spotting of the night, Jimmy Kimmel has just brought out Jenny the Donkey from The Banshees of Inisherin. My heart!

Adam White13 March 2023 01:25
1678670376

The big cheers for The Whale may tease a possible Brendan Fraser win later on, or at least confirm that the Academy dug the movie a lot more than other people did.

Adam White13 March 2023 01:19
1678670274

And the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling goes to... The Whale!

‘The Whale’

Adam White13 March 2023 01:17
1678670177

And here we have Jennifer Connelly and Samuel L Jackson presenting the award for Makeup and Hairstyling...

Adam White13 March 2023 01:16
1678669748

We’re now on to a rendition of Best Original Song nominee “This Is the Life” by Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux. Byrne also has hotdog fingers!

Adam White13 March 2023 01:09
1678669496

And the Cinematography winner is... All Quiet on the Western Front!

Adam White13 March 2023 01:04
1678669406

Creed III stars and all-round internet hunks Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors are here to announce the award for Cinematography...

Adam White13 March 2023 01:03
1678669328

In things you may have missed, Kate Hudson had to correct an interviewer on the red carpet earlier after she was called an “Oscar winner”, which... is not the case.

Kate Hudson awkwardly corrects reporter who thinks she’s won an Oscar

Hudson was Oscar-nominated in 2001

And Hugh Grant has divided viewers with his very awkward interaction with supermodel and red carpet presenter Ashley Graham

Hugh Grant divides fans with ‘painful’ Oscars red carpet interview

‘His eye roll at the end was obnoxious!’ one angry viewer said

Adam White13 March 2023 01:02

