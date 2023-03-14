Oscars 2023 – latest news: Angela Bassett snubbed as Hugh Grant wins most awkward interview exchange
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominates night, taking home all major prizes including Best Director and Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the 95th Academy Awards, which were held on Sunday night at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.
Michelle Yeoh took home the Best Actress prize, becoming the first Asian woman and only second woman of colour to win the trophy. The film also won Best Picture, and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
Brendan Fraser cemented his comeback with a Best Actor win for The Whale, while Everything Everywhere stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan picked up Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.
The night was not without controversy, with criticism aimed at Jimmy Kimmel’s interview with Malala and a painful encounter between model Ashley Graham and an “obnoxious” Hugh Grant.
Many also felt that Angela Bassett deserved the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The award instead went to Jamie Lee Curtis, prompting what many viewers described as a “real” reaction from Bassett.
There were plenty of bold looks on the “champagne” carpet this year, including Rihanna who turned up in a T-shirt, trainers and bucket hat.
A full list of tonight’s winners can be found here.
Malala lauded for ‘perfect’ response to Oscars gag about Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine
Malala was lauded for a “classy and perfect” response to a gag by Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel midway through the evening in which he pretended to ask questions from members of the public.
“As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history,” Kimmel asked, “I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”
Malala responded: “I only talk about peace.”
Malala lauded for ‘perfect’ response to Jimmy Kimmel Oscars gag
Activist and movie producer shimmers in silver at 95th Annual Academy Awards
What was Daniel Scheinert wearing?
The Everything Everywhere All at Once director’s mother revealed that his tuxedo was purchased at a local thrift store that resells unclaimed luggage.
Everything Everywhere All at Once director got his Oscars tux from unclaimed suitcase
Filmmaker got his outfit from an Unclaimed Baggage store in Alabama.
Voices: Why Chris Rock is wrong about Jada Pinkett Smith
“I don’t care if Rock wasn’t aware of Pinkett Smith’s alopecia beforehand; he had about as much right to make fun of a Black woman’s lack of hair as Smith had the right to walk up and slap Rock across the face,” Inga Parkel writes for The Independent.
“A year later, claiming that his GI Jane remark was intended to shut down a so-called feud she ‘started’ years ago is not the succinct comeback he may have intended. I’m sorry to tell you, Chris Rock, but I would argue that you didn’t ‘finish it’, Will Smith finished it for you.
Why Chris Rock is wrong about Jada Pinkett Smith | Voices
Bringing Jada Pinkett Smith deeper into this mess is just plain lazy
If Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar speech jibe was directed at Don Lemon, the CNN anchor took no notice.
During her acceptance speech, Yeoh said: “Ladies, don’t ever let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime!”
Lemon recently came under fire for suggesting that women were in their “prime” in their “twenties and thirties and maybe forties”.
CNN’s Don Lemon ignores Michelle Yeoh’s apparent dig at him in Oscars 2023 speech
Lemon previously said that women were in their ‘prime’ in their ‘twenties and thirties and maybe forties’
Did you catch that sweet Angela Bassett moment?
Bassett was seen comforting Austin Butler just moments after being snubbed in her own category.
Footage from the night showed the two holding hands in their seats while the nominations for Best Actor were read out.
The Elvis star also lost in his category as Brendan Fraser took home the gong for his role in The Whale.
Angela Bassett praised for comforting Austin Butler after her own Oscar snub
Butler and Bassett both lost in their Oscar categories on Sunday
Kate Hudson handles awkward interview moment like a champ
One of ABC’s red carpet presenters had a moment to forget with Kate Hudson ahead of the 2023 Oscars ceremony.
Kate Hudson awkwardly corrects red carpet reporter over Oscars comment
Actor brushed off the awkward moment on the ‘champagne’ carpet
Notable names left out of the Oscars 2023 In Memoriam segment
Each year, the Oscars are known for including an In Memoriam section, where they feature names of those in the industry who have died in the past year.
This year, names such as actors Olivia Newton-John, Kirstie Alley and Robbie Coltrane were honoured in the segment.
While there was a short disclaimer at the end of the video, acknowledging that there were additional names than were included in the short clip, numerous fans criticised the awards show for the omission of some key figures.
Their names were left off the televised tribute
Ricky Gervais brutally responds to fans begging him to host 2024 Oscars
Even before the 2023 Oscars live broadcast had even begun, fans were already asking divisive comedian Ricky Gervais to host next year’s awards show.
He’s since responded in a very Gervais way.
Comedian has never hosted the awards ceremony
Hugh Grant accused of ‘rude’ behaviour during Oscars red carpet interview
Hugh Grant has divided Oscars viewers with a “painful” red carpet interview.
On Sunday (12 March), the British star found himself the subject of laughter as well as criticism for his blunt responses.
Hugh Grant accused of ‘obnoxious’ behaviour to Ashley Graham during ‘disaster’ Oscars red carpet interview
British actor was criticised for his ‘rude’ attitude to questions about ‘Knives Out’ and what he’d worn to the ceremony
Zoë Saldana teases Avatar 4 update on Oscars red carpet
Zoë Saldana dropped some exciting Avatar news at the Oscars.
The actor, who plays Neytiri in the blockbuster franchise, was attending the ceremony on behalf of the sequel, The Way of Water, which has been nominated for Best Picture.
Saldana was interviewed on the red carpet, where she decided to give an update on the forthcoming fourth instalment.
News prompted excitement from fans of Pandora
