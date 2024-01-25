Whoopi Goldberg denies claims that Barbie was snubbed at Oscars

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whoopi Goldberg has offered her take on the debate of whether Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig unfairly missed out on receiving Oscars recognition.

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday (23 January), in a Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.

In what came as a shock to many, the summer 2023 blockbuster Barbie was not recognised in the Best Actress or Best Director categories, shutting out Robbie, who played the iconic doll, and Gerwig, respectively.

Since the nominations, many people have shared their ire that the women at the forefront of the film were not considered, especially since Ryan Gosling received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his portrayal of Ken.

On Wednesday’s edition (24 January) of the US chat show, The View, the panellists shared their opinions on the debate.

Fellow panellist Sara Haines asked Goldberg her view on what constitutes a snub at the ceremony, as only a limited number of people and projects can make the cut.

“I know the film, I know the greatness and the money, but [saying something was snubbed] assumes someone else shouldn’t be in there,” she noted.

Whoopi Goldberg on The View (YouTube - The View)

Goldberg, 68, was vocal in her defence of the Academy’s decision, simply stating that “everybody doesn’t win” and “you don’t get everything you want to get.”

“There are no snubs,” she added. “That’s what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize, and it is subjective. Movies are subjective. The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting.”

Goldberg won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1991 for her portrayal of psychic Oda Mae Brown in Ghost.

As well as Gosling’s Best Actor nomination, Barbie is in contention for seven other awards, including America Ferrera’s Best Supporting Actress nod for her portrayal of human Mattel employee Gloria, and Best Picture.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie (© 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Among the high-profile names who have publicly commented on Barbie’s lack of Best Director and Best Actress nominations is Gosling himself, who stated that “there is no Ken without Barbie” in a statement.

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton even waded into the conversation this week, directing a message of support to Gerwig and Robbie on X/Twitter.

She wrote on Wednesday: “Greta & Margot, while it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough.”

She concluded the message with the hashtag: “#HillaryBarbie”

In the UK, viewers will be able to follow the 96th Academy Awards live on ITV, from around 11pm, on Sunday 10 March.