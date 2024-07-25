Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Pedro Pascal has teased the first behind-the-scenes look at him and his Fantastic Four co-stars as filming began in London.

It was confirmed in February that Pascal, 49, would star as Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic in the Marvel reboot, alongside The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

Victor von Doom, the franchise’s supervillain, has yet to be cast. Julian McMahon originated the antagonist in the 2005 movie.

On Thursday (July 25), the Game of Thrones alum posted a selfie of the four on set in London with the caption: “Our first mission together.”

Kirby can be seen embracing Pascal in a tight hug next to Moss-Bachrach and Quinn, both of whom have shaved heads. Pascal also included a picture of director Matt Shakman, who has been tapped to helm the new iteration of the superhero foursome.

British actor Kirby responded with a single, blue heart emoji in the comments section. Pascal’s longtime friend American Horror Stories star Sarah Paulson commented “I feel jealous” while his The Last of Us co-star Murray Bartlett excitedly added: “Woohoo!!”

Production on the film was planned to begin sometime in late July.

The Fantastic Four had originally been slated for release on May 2, 2025, but that has since been updated, and the movie is now scheduled to premiere on July 25, 2025.

Based on characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, the first movie version follows a group of scientists who develop superhero qualities after they’re exposed to a mysterious cosmic storm. It featured Ioan Gruffudd, Michael Chiklis, Jessica Alba and Chris Evans as the leading quartet.

Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn will star as the new leading quartet in the ‘Fantastic 4’ reboot ( Getty Images )

The 2005 film and its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer, were originally produced by 20th Century Fox. The new Fantastic Four will represent the first time all four characters will join the interlinking Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Disney’s Marvel Studios acquired the rights to the Fantastic Four back in 2019 when the company merged with Fox.

Details about the new reboot’s plot have been under wraps; however, last month, on an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast, Marvel Studio’s CEO Kevin Feige all but confirmed that the movie would be a period piece set in 1960s New York City.

“There was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol and there was a cityscape in the corner of that image,” Feige said at the time. “There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know, or the New York that existed in the Sixties in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say.”