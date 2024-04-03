Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rebel Wilson believes that Adele “hates” her because the two women, who have both been on a weightloss journey, would often be confused for one another in the past.

In her memoir Rebel Rising, which will be released on 4 April, the Australian actor writes: “Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me.

“There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another,” she adds, “I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her”.

The two celebrities crossed paths at a few public events, Wilson claims, and Adele “always quickly” turned away if she saw the actor heading in her direction.

“As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds. That she didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy’,” Wilson writes, referencing her Pitch Perfect character.

Rebel Wilson claims she felt sexually harassed by Sacha Baron Cohen on Grimsby (Doug Peters/PA)

Adele hasn’t responded to the claims yet.

Wilson started out by playing the “fat, funny girl, making self-deprecating jokes” in films like Bridesmaids and How to Be Single, and has said that her Pitch Perfect contract wouldn’t allow her to lose weight. Wilson then went on to lose around 80lbs (36kg) in her ‘Year of Health’ in 2020.

In an Instagram Live in July 2021, she explained her reasons for losing weight: “It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier.’ That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality. It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”

Adele too lost weight after 2020.

In an interview with the British Vogue in October 2021, she explained her motivation, saying, “It was never about losing weight. It was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right. It could have been knitting, but it wasn’t”.

Adele poses with the Best Pop Solo Performance Award at the 65th Grammy Awards (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Wilson’s memoir has generated significant interest online after she revealed that she had dedicated an entire chapter to “massive a*****e” Sacha Baron Cohen.

Wilson and Baron Cohen starred together in the 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsby, where Wilson claims that every time she spoke to Cohen “he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene”.

In a statement given to The Independent, Cohen’s representatives denied Wilson’s claim. “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”