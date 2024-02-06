Adele has revealed she is “working out like an athlete” to prepare for summer shows in Germany.

The 35-year-old star has been training up to three times a day after announcing she will perform in Munich in August.

She is working on an intense schedule because she thinks she will walk eight miles a night doing the shows.

“The reason that I am working out like I’m an athlete again is because those shows that I announced in Germany, that stage is f***ing enormous,” Adele said.

The singer added that she “might start doing what Beyonce had to do when she was a teenager” and run around a park or on a treadmill with high heels.