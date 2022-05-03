Director Matt Reeves has opened up about why Bruce Wayne doesn’t disguise his voice when he transforms into the Caped Crusader in the latest version of The Batman.

Reeves’ reimagining of the popular superhero stars Robert Pattinson as the titular character. Throughout the film, Wayne/Batman follows clues left behind by a sadistic killer.

In a recent interview,the director explained his decision in giving his Dark Knight a natural-sounding voice rather than a growl, as done in previous iterations.

“I knew I didn’t wanna do a Batman that had been done previously, that had the growl that we’d seen,” Reeves told Cinemablend.

He continued: “Because I knew that in this version, if you’re gonna do a detective story, Batman is gonna have a lot of dialogue scenes.

“Which, when you actually look at all the movies, Bruce may have a lot of long dialogue scenes but Batman’s dialogue scenes, he has dialogue but it’s controlled.”

The film, which was recently made available on HBO Max for US viewers, has received widespread critical acclaim, particularly with Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz’s performances singled out for praise.

Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson in The Batman (AP)

It was also confirmed that Pattinson will reprise his role in the film’s forthcoming sequel, currently in development.

Read The Independent’s full review here.

The Batman is out in cinemas now and available to stream on HBO Max for US viewers.