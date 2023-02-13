Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

DC Comics has finally unveiled a full look at The Flash ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (12 February).

The trailer of the long-awaited superhero movie comes a month after its star Ezra Miller pleaded guilty to trespassing in a string of long-running controversies.

The two-and-a-half-minute preview shows Miller as Scarlet Speedster running into another version of himself. Two former Batmen are also reintroduced: Michael Keeton and Ben Affleck.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show here.

The cast also includes Michael Shannon’s General Zod from Man of Steel and the debut of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl as well as Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Antje Traue and Maribel Verdú.

The Flash represents Miller’s first standalone movie as the superfast hero since appearing as a cameo in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The film has faced a difficult journey to release thanks to Miller’s numerous controversies, including arrests and reports of erratic behaviour stretching from Hawaii to Vermont.

The accusations Miller has faced include choking a woman at a bar in Iceland in 2020, grooming and “psychologically manipulating” an 18-year-old from North Dakota and hosting a woman and child on their Vermont farm where there were reported “guns lying around”.

They recently apologised for their actions, saying that they have begun ongoing treatment for “complex mental health issues”.

The Flash is scheduled for a 16 June release in cinemas.