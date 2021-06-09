EA and DICE are officially set to reveal the next instalment in the Battlefield franchise on Wednesday 9 June.

A livestream on YouTube will give fans their first look at the game – the first Battlefield entry since 2018’s Battlefield V, which was set during World War Two.

Leaks and rumours have suggested that Battlefield 6 will be set in the near future, and the game will be titled Battlefield 2042. This would be a riff on the 2002 title Battlefield 1942, which was also set during the Second World War.

The livestream kicks off at 3pm UK time and can be watched on YouTube at this link. This will be the first Battlefield game to premiere on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S although it will still come to both PS4 and Xbox One.

No details of the format of this presentation have been announced but if it’s anything like the BFV reveal, then you can expect an elaborate, developer-led presentation that dives into all aspects of the game.

Earlier this year, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said the game will feature maps “with unprecedented scale”, adding that “the next vision of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, and vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level”.

As of yet, no release date for the game has been announced, although rumours of a “fall 2021” window have been circulating for a while.