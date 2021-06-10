PS5 stock UK – live: Today’s PS5 restock updates from John Lewis, Game and ShopTo as they happen
Follow live for the latest on PS5 drops from all major UK retailers, including Currys, Argos and Amazon
Update: The PS5 dropped at John Lewis this morning and all stock is now sold out. Read on for what’s coming up next.
The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.
Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s virtually impossible to secure a console in-store.
It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.
But, it’s not all bad news, as the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. We enjoyed some of the best PS5 drops ever last month, as every major retailer released consoles, including a 20,000-strong drop from Game. June is shaping up to be similar, as we saw two big restocks at Very and Game yesterday, with AO, Smyths Toys, Asda and ShopTo rumoured to follow. John Lewis also released a drop this morning that lasted just four minutes.
Owing to the high demand, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.
Read more:
You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' PS5 rumoured to release tomorrow
A PS5 upgrade to the critically acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is rumoured to release tomorrow, according to a report from The Gamer. UK retailersreportedly received the physical next-gen upgrade yesterday.
You won’t need to go out and rush to buy it if you’ve got the PS4 version of the game since it’s backwards compatible. The report says that the PS4 game will get a free next-gen PS5 upgrade, like many other games. But for those of you who are new to PlayStation, it’s nice to know you’ll be able to get a physical PS5 copy.
What PS5 stock drops can we expect today and tomorrow?
So what’s coming next? It feels like we’ve been saying this for weeks now, but AO is still rumoured to drop sometime this week – today to be exact. ShopTo is also rumoured to have a drop today, while Smyths Toys is rumoured to have a drop sometime between today and Sunday.
Just a reminder that these drop date are all unconfirmed and are rumours at best. Most stock trackers use previous drops to work out a drop pattern, while others have insiders at specific retailers. Finding patterns is becoming trickier to do.
John Lewis, for example, hasn’t dropped on a Thursday since February. The retailer usually drops on a Tuesday, so it took a number of trackers by surprise.
A new day of PS5 stock tracking
Good morning PS5 hunters! We hope lots of you managed to grab a PS5 in the massive Very and Game drop yesterday, if not – hopefully you’ll still be able to secure one today or tomorrow.
We had a drop at John Lewis this morning at 7:03am. It was rumoured to contain just 2,000 PS5 consoles, which is probably why the consoles sold out within just four minutes. John Lewis’s drops are usually the tiniest out of all the major retailers, and they always happen at 7am, but some people still found success. We’ll keep you updated with any more drops.
A Very good day for PS5 restocks
We had some great PS5 drops today. First we got an unexpected Very drop, which was quickly followed up by Game. While Game sold out a lot quicker than we’re used to with that specific retailer, Very did a whole 180.
The Very restock lasted almost three hours long, and loads of you managed to get your hands on a PS5 console this time round. If you didn’t, don’t fret, more drops are expected this week. We’ll be back here tomorrow morning for some more PS5 stock tracking action. Until then, why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter for the best shopping insights?
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox every Friday morning
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PS5 review
For those of you who managed to bag a PS5 either this morning or earlier this afternoon, the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 exclusive is now available for you to pre-order, and it costs £69.99 (so we hope you opted for the PS5 bundle with Rift Apart – it’s not cheap!).
In The Independent’s review of the game, our writer said that “Rift Apart has charm to burn, in its character design, lively combat mechanics, and explorable levels that feel large without seeming maze-like, busy without being cluttered.”
If you’ve got a PS5, “this is one of the best looks yet at what the new console generation has to offer. It’s big, it’s bright, and it’s almost impossible not to love,” our reviewer said.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a flagship blockbuster for the PS5 era – review
Insomniac Games’ family-friendly action-platformer is a technical marvel with a good deal of charm
Very PS5 restock now sold out
What a day! Very’s PS5 restock lasted almost a whole three hours before the consoles sold out, with the PS5 digital edition, the PS5 disc edition and PS5 bundles all coming in stock, going out of stock, then coming back in stock again. The queue wasn’t even horrendously bad for the most part! Looking at Twitter, it seems most people managed to secure a PS5 at Very.
What’s next you ask? We could see drops at Smyths Toys, AO, Asda and ShopTo all land on the virtual shelves this week. We’ll let you know if any more consoles drop or we get more exact dates. For now, enjoy some celebratory tweets from successful new PS5 owners. Although, some are still a bit wary about whether their order went through or not. We hope you managed to get one as well!
It’s the final day to get your hands on discounted PS4 games and PS5 games
It’s been a big old morning for PS5 drops, but we want to draw your attention to the fact that the annual PlayStation Days of Play sale is about to finish today. A number of the best PS4 games and PS5 games will be heavily discounted on the PlayStation store until tonight. If you managed to get a console, why not celebrate with some new games?
PS5 titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be on sale, with Sony knocking a few pounds off its £44.99 price tag. Have a read of our round-up below for more information. There’s loads of games on offer, but they will return to their normal price tomorrow.
There’s a massive sale happening on PS4 and PS5 games right now
Get discounts on PS5 PS4 games in the Sony PlayStation Days of Play sale via Amazon, Currys and the Playstation Store on Spider-Man: Miles Morales and more
Very PS5 bundles back in stock
It’s not just the PS5 disc edition that is in stock at Very now, but the PS5 bundles are available again. Bundles include the Ratchet and Clank game and a dualsense controller. The waiting room is back, however, so you will have to sit still until you’re let in. Don’t over-refresh the page or you will be locked out.
This may be one of the longest Very drops we’ve ever seen. From the looks of things, the retailer is testing a new drip-feed model, where new consoles are dropped slowly and regularly so as not to overwhelm the site. It’s good for you because it means stock won’t sell out as quickly.
Buy a PS5 bundle from Very now.
Shoppers celebrate as they bag PS5s at Very
A number of shoppers have taken to Twitter to celebrate bagging a PS5 at Very. According to the website, the consoles are selling fast. We don’t know how long the restock is going to last for, but it’s been going on for quite a while! You can still buy yours from Very now. We’re just shocked it still hasn’t sold out and that there’s no queue.
Very PS5 consoles still in stock
Surprisingly, Very still as the PS5 in stock right now. We’re not even bashing up against any waiting rooms this time, it’s ending us straight to the order page. If you weren’t able to get one from Game, keep trying with Very. Make sure to have your card details at hand if you haven’t registered already – the registration process can be arduous when you’re trying to checkout.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.