Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Maroon 5 announce 2023 Las Vegas residency amid Adam Levine cheating allegations

Frontman has denied having an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 27 September 2022 17:47
Comments
Adam Levine apologises for 'unprofessional' Maroon 5 gig: 'I let things get to me'

Maroon 5 have announced a 2023 Las Vegas residency.

The news comes following frontman Adam Levine’s recent cheating allegations.

On Tuesday (27 September), the band posted on Instagram that they are “headed back to Vegas” to kick off a 16-show residency beginning on 24 March 2023 and ending on 12 August 2023, with tickets going on sale Monday 3 October at 10am PT.

The six-piece band are currently finishing up their world tour, with final stops in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

The announcement comes amid the 43-year-old lead singer making headlines after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer and that he asked to name his new baby after her.

On the same day, Emily Ratajkowski appeared to back Stroh’s claims in a TikTok video.

Recommended

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age,” said the supermodel, who recently filed for divorce with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard following cheating claims.

Levine has since denied the cheating allegations, writing in a statement that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.

He is married to model Behati Prinsloo, with whom he shares two daughters, with a third child on the way.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in