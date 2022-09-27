Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Maroon 5 have announced a 2023 Las Vegas residency.

The news comes following frontman Adam Levine’s recent cheating allegations.

On Tuesday (27 September), the band posted on Instagram that they are “headed back to Vegas” to kick off a 16-show residency beginning on 24 March 2023 and ending on 12 August 2023, with tickets going on sale Monday 3 October at 10am PT.

The six-piece band are currently finishing up their world tour, with final stops in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

The announcement comes amid the 43-year-old lead singer making headlines after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer and that he asked to name his new baby after her.

On the same day, Emily Ratajkowski appeared to back Stroh’s claims in a TikTok video.

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age,” said the supermodel, who recently filed for divorce with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard following cheating claims.

Levine has since denied the cheating allegations, writing in a statement that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.

He is married to model Behati Prinsloo, with whom he shares two daughters, with a third child on the way.